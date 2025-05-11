Use This Easy 2-Step Marinade Method To Remove The Gamey Flavor From Duck

There's an art to breaking down a whole duck, and there's an art to cooking that duck well once you've broken it down. To get a juicy and tender duck that doesn't taste overly gamey, you just want a few ingredients: salt, water, and orange juice. This two-step process first involves soaking your duck in a brine and then letting it marinate in orange juice, and it's just as easy as it sounds.

Start with pieces of meat that are already cleaned and prepared, with the fat trimmed to your liking. Mix salt and water in a ratio of about 1 to 16. You can use table salt or sea salt, or any other kind of salt you want (except Epsom salt, which is straight-up unpleasant to eat and can cause stomach troubles). Just boil the water and mix in the salt until dissolved, then let it cool completely. When you add the duck, make sure it's fully submerged, and let it rest in the fridge at least overnight.

Then, you can let your duck soak in plain orange juice or use a simple citrus-based marinade to ensure you have a delicious and well-balanced flavor profile to work with. That requires you to give your duck another trip to the fridge for at least a few hours, so while this process is easy, it may be a couple of days before you actually eat your bird.