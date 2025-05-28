The US State That Consumes The Most Spam

When it comes to canned meats, Spam is considered by many to be the most likable. It's easy to see why: Spam is affordable, easily accessible, and tastes great. Plus, it's highly versatile; there are several ways to upgrade Spam by adding it to various dishes, only further emphasizing its deliciousness.

While Spam is loved across the country, there's one state that consumes far more spam than the rest of the United States: Hawaii. According to Spam's website, 7 million cans of Spam are consumed in Hawaii each year. That comes out to about 5 cans of Spam per person per year.

It is so popular in Hawaii that Spam is served as part of McDonald's breakfast there, but not in any other states. Many even consider it the unofficial state food. This wild popularity didn't come out of nowhere either. For years, Spam has been considered a Hawaiian delicacy for several reasons.