The US State That Consumes The Most Spam
When it comes to canned meats, Spam is considered by many to be the most likable. It's easy to see why: Spam is affordable, easily accessible, and tastes great. Plus, it's highly versatile; there are several ways to upgrade Spam by adding it to various dishes, only further emphasizing its deliciousness.
While Spam is loved across the country, there's one state that consumes far more spam than the rest of the United States: Hawaii. According to Spam's website, 7 million cans of Spam are consumed in Hawaii each year. That comes out to about 5 cans of Spam per person per year.
It is so popular in Hawaii that Spam is served as part of McDonald's breakfast there, but not in any other states. Many even consider it the unofficial state food. This wild popularity didn't come out of nowhere either. For years, Spam has been considered a Hawaiian delicacy for several reasons.
Why is Spam so popular in Hawaii?
To truly understand Spam's popularity in Hawaii, you'd have to go all the way back to World War II. At the time, Spam was used as a means to feed soldiers on the islands. Once the war ended, the soldiers went away but Spam stayed; its time and presence in Hawaii had already begun to leave a mark.
Spam went from being popular among soldiers to being popular among Hawaiian residents. Its long shelf life combined with the effects of food rationing from the war meant that Spam was a convenient way to keep bellies full. Soon, Hawaiian residents started getting creative with how they cooked Spam, which eventually gave rise to the star status it has today.
Now, when people think of Spam, they often think of Spam Musubi, a popular Hawaiian snack. That's just one example of how the wartime canned meat has evolved during its time in Hawaii; it's also used to make sandwiches, breakfast dishes, and more. The love for Spam continues to perpetuate thanks to the nearly endless array of ways to incorporate it into classic recipes and meals.