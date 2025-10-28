Where To Find Tom's Restaurant, The Real-Life Seinfeld Hangout In NYC

Here's a tasty tidbit for the highly precise group of people who love zeitgeisty media, food, and who also happen to be in The Big Apple: You can actually visit some of the big and small screens' most iconic eateries. There's NYC's famed Magnolia Bakery for all the Carries, Samanthas, Charlottes, and Steves, Katz's Deli for all the hopeless romantics whose partners could use some help in the boudoir, and pizza, for rats (and fans of "The Office"). And in the Morningside Heights neighborhood of Manhattan, one of the most recognizable location shots in all of media is still in operation today: "Restaurant" on the Upper West Side.

To be more specific, the neon sign that reads "Restaurant" from the (primarily) '90s television show "Seinfeld" adorns a real place called Tom's Restaurant at the corner of Broadway and 112th Street. To make things even kookier, it was called Monk's Café on the show that was famously about nothing. The in-universe facade was merely emblazoned, unhelpfully, with "Restaurant", which does, to be fair, approximate the needlessly convoluted experience of living here. What is the deal, indeed.