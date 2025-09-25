The Seinfeld-Inspired Treat McDonald's Restaurants Discontinued

"Seinfeld" fans may recall a particular episode where Elaine Benes has a great idea for a snack: "It's crunchy, it's explosive, it's where the muffin breaks free of the pan and sort of does its own thing" (via YouTube). This is, of course, referring to muffin tops, which are exactly what they sound like — only the top part of a muffin. Someone then proceeds to steal Elaine's idea to open a muffin tops store, only to eventually bring her in to make it work (the key is making the whole muffin and then removing the top). But silly sitcom plots aside, did you know that muffin tops actually did go on to become a commercial reality?

Starting in 2018, McDonald's followed through on bringing muffin tops — called Muffin Toppers — to market. These were part of several new items introduced to the franchise's breakfast lineup, and they came in a few different varieties: double chocolate, lemon poppyseed, and blueberry. But if you don't remember ever seeing these treats at your local McDonald's, that's because they only appeared to be available in select cities, including Baltimore, Orlando, and other test markets in the U.S. And they didn't even last in these areas; while there doesn't appear to have been any formal announcement on their demise, social media posts claim the Muffin Toppers were discontinued in 2019.