Is Raising Cane's Caniac Club Worth Joining? Here's What You Get As A Member

On its website, Raising Cane's points out that the chain no longer gives out an offer for signing up for the Caniac Club (it ended the perk in August 2024). Club members are supposed to be able to get offers on other occasions, but here is the problem: It appears those "offers" are few and far between. Some Redditors complain there's no point to the card; you're supposed to swipe it every time you go to a Raising Cane's, yet visits don't add up to any freebies or specials (don't bother complaining to employees about it during the worst time to order Raising Cane's). However, other customers mention they did get a freebie on the anniversary of signing up for their card, and had access to holiday deals.

But are those perks so great? You can get a free drink on your birthday... except drinks in the combo boxes are included anyway. Plus, all customers who purchase a Box Combo can get a free chicken finger on National Chicken Finger Day, no club membership needed. Additionally, offers and specials are typically sent out via email or are available on the app, which is all linked together with your card. You only really need your card if you're swiping it to redeem that very occasional reward. According to Redditors, the work of signing up to be a Caniac just isn't worth the effort.