The Worst Time To Order Raising Cane's, And When To Go Instead

Some popular fast food restaurants can be a victim of their own success, especially when it comes to peak dining times at lunch and dinner. One example includes Chick-fil-A — a chain that consistently has one of the busiest drive-thrus but still manages to handle it efficiently. The same can be said for Raising Cane's — the chicken finger spot that opened in 1996 with humble beginnings (and almost with a confusing name) but has since expanded to nearly 900 locations across the United States.

According to Raising Cane's co-founder, Todd Graves, the best time to visit the chicken finger chain is during the off-peak hours. As he told Mashed, "I would go at 2:00 and just avoid the rush," referring to the typical lunchtime business at Raising Cane's. But Graves had more opinions on when you might have the speediest of experiences at his chain.

If 2 p.m. is a little too late for lunch, Graves recommended an earlier visit for a shorter wait. "I like it when people come 11:00, early for lunch." And as far as dinner goes, he says the busiest times are typically between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. — so go before that time frame to move through the drive thru faster.