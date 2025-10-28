The Cheap Meal From Childhood That's Never Leaving Our Dinner Table

Whether you want to repurpose leftover hot dogs into a brand-new dinner or make a meal that's not only easy to put together but also incredibly satisfying, look no further than sliced hot dogs and baked beans. Sure enough, you can consume this simple, nostalgic dish from either a prepackaged can or by following a simple at-home recipe.

In terms of canned varieties, you may be familiar with the classic Beanee Weenees (although you might spell them beanie weenies), a name trademarked by Van Camp's back in 1969 after the company turned this easy meal into a convenient pantry staple. Other popular brands like Phillips and Campbell's also sell shelf-stable varieties called Beans & Franks, which include variations of sausage and cooked beans in a tomato-based sauce. Especially when served over rice or a bed of warm noodles, this canned meal proves to be an easy-to-serve, cost-effective dinner.

Nevertheless, this versatile dish is also a no-fuss meal you can make at home without too many extraneous ingredients. As a matter of fact, all you need to make your own version of franks and beans is baked beans, sliced hot dogs, and a few common extras. Once you become privy to the best canned baked beans to buy and which to avoid, grab a few of your preferred cans as well as a package of hot dogs. Combining these two primary ingredients with sautéed onions plus a decent amount of brown sugar, mustard, and celery salt results in a delicious meal you can customize further any day of the week.