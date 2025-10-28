The Cheap Meal From Childhood That's Never Leaving Our Dinner Table
Whether you want to repurpose leftover hot dogs into a brand-new dinner or make a meal that's not only easy to put together but also incredibly satisfying, look no further than sliced hot dogs and baked beans. Sure enough, you can consume this simple, nostalgic dish from either a prepackaged can or by following a simple at-home recipe.
In terms of canned varieties, you may be familiar with the classic Beanee Weenees (although you might spell them beanie weenies), a name trademarked by Van Camp's back in 1969 after the company turned this easy meal into a convenient pantry staple. Other popular brands like Phillips and Campbell's also sell shelf-stable varieties called Beans & Franks, which include variations of sausage and cooked beans in a tomato-based sauce. Especially when served over rice or a bed of warm noodles, this canned meal proves to be an easy-to-serve, cost-effective dinner.
Nevertheless, this versatile dish is also a no-fuss meal you can make at home without too many extraneous ingredients. As a matter of fact, all you need to make your own version of franks and beans is baked beans, sliced hot dogs, and a few common extras. Once you become privy to the best canned baked beans to buy and which to avoid, grab a few of your preferred cans as well as a package of hot dogs. Combining these two primary ingredients with sautéed onions plus a decent amount of brown sugar, mustard, and celery salt results in a delicious meal you can customize further any day of the week.
Simple and affordable ways to upgrade franks and beans
Depending on what ingredients you have on hand, there are a few ways you can make franks and beans extra-tasty without breaking the bank. If you simply enjoy making this nostalgic meal because it's easy to put together, prepare your go-to recipe with canned beans. If need be, you can always use powerhouse ingredients to doctor up canned baked beans for extra flavor — think chorizo or bacon.
However, to get the most bang for your buck, you're better off making this popular old school dish with dried beans as opposed to canned. Believe it or not, dried beans are more affordable than fully prepared canned varieties. That being said, for a homemade franks and beans recipe with dried beans, you'll need several more ingredients to achieve a satisfying flavor, including bell peppers, molasses, barbecue sauce, ketchup, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and garlic.
Whichever recipe you decide to follow, feel free to make this dish even more filling by pairing it with a hearty side like mashed potatoes, brown rice, pasta, or garlic bread. You can also mash extra beans into this meal's saucy tomato base. Or, feel free to upgrade your choice of hot dogs for a variety that's higher in protein like all-beef hot dogs or a smoked sausage like kielbasa.
Whether you prefer franks and beans from a can or a more homemade recipe, don't forget to serve this satisfying dish with a number of tasty toppings. Some of our favorites include shredded cheese, green onions, and hot sauce.