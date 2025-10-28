The 1930s Canned Stew That Defined An Era And Then Suddenly Disappeared Forever

From cake balls to cottage cheese, viral food trends move fast, often burning bright only to fade out with each passing season. But then there are the stubborn staples that refuse to disappear. Grocery store classics like Campbell's tomato soup and Pillsbury biscuits have offered customers the same nostalgic flavors for decades, and it's hard to imagine they'll ever go out of style.

For a long time, one Depression-era food held its place as a pantry staple: Dinty Moore Meatball Stew. It was a hearty, chunky stew of sliced potatoes, peas, and meatballs in classic beefy broth. The canned product was on the map from the 1930s all the way up until around 2015 when it was phased out for good. Dinty Moore hasn't revealed exactly why it retired the meatball variety, but as of October 2025, it's nowhere to be found.

While its meatball stew now exists only in memory, Dinty Moore as a brand has endured for nearly a century. It was launched in 1935 by Hormel, during the Great Depression, at a time when people were hungry for filling, affordable meals that could stretch their budgets. While the Depression era's push for affordable foods lives on in Miracle Whip and banana sandwiches, if you're craving this particular retro canned stew today, you'll have to make your own copycat version at home.