How To Fix Air Bubbles In Buttercream Frosting Without Using A Mixer

Classic buttercream frosting is incredibly simple to make, requiring only butter, sugar, salt, cream, and vanilla extract. While homemade cakes get that elevated professional look, not to mention extra creamy decadence, that can turn a simple sponge or tea cake into a party dessert, the real magic of buttercream is in its smooth texture. But even when you follow the recipe closely, making sure to use room temperature butter and fine powdered sugar, sometimes air bubbles can play spoilsport and make little craters in what should be a luxuriously smooth surface.

Not sure how to easily fix air bubbles in buttercream frosting? We reached out to Kat from The Baking Explorer for some exclusive advice. With over a decade's worth of baking recipes on her blog, she has tons of troubleshooting tips and tricks, including for this very issue. "Air bubbles in buttercream are simply caused by too much air being mixed into it," she explains. Turns out, if you've put in the elbow grease of mixing buttercream by hand or with the help of a stand mixer, and find the texture dotted with air bubbles, it's possible you may have put in a little too much elbow grease.

Fortunately, getting rid of those air pockets, even without a mixer, is quite easy. "You can use a spatula to remove air bubbles," Kat says. "By pressing the buttercream around the sides of your mixing bowl with the spatula, you can remove [them]." According to Kat, the technique, often used when making macarons, is called macaronage. However, it works equally well with other whisked mixtures that need to look smooth. While there are ways to tackle air bubbles in your buttercream at later stages, it's best to prevent creating them in the first place.