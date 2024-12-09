The Only Rule You Need For Storing Butter At Room Temperature

From spreading on toast to lubricating our baked goods, butter has cemented itself as a necessity in households everywhere. But many of the most common uses for butter are nearly impossible when said butter is hard and cold, fresh from the fridge. While patience is the key to softening butter, time is a commodity few of us have enough of. Fortunately, it is quite possible to store butter at room temperature as long as it is properly covered, meaning spreadable butter is always available for slathering on English muffins or dinner rolls.

Although storing butter at room temperature doesn't result in the longest shelf life, it's still a safe option. FoodSafety.gov says you can leave butter at room temperature for up to two days without issues. But it's not very clear what type of butter that is or under what circumstances. In fact, people commonly let butter sit at room temperature for up to 30 days with no issues! The key is to store it in a way that blocks out air and light.

Using a proper container can help make butter last at room temperature. There are dishes called butter bells or butter crocks built specifically to keep air and light away from butter. For example, the PriorityChef French butter crock (available on Amazon) allows you to store unsalted butter for up to 10 days and salted butter for up to 30 days.