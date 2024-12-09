The Only Rule You Need For Storing Butter At Room Temperature
From spreading on toast to lubricating our baked goods, butter has cemented itself as a necessity in households everywhere. But many of the most common uses for butter are nearly impossible when said butter is hard and cold, fresh from the fridge. While patience is the key to softening butter, time is a commodity few of us have enough of. Fortunately, it is quite possible to store butter at room temperature as long as it is properly covered, meaning spreadable butter is always available for slathering on English muffins or dinner rolls.
Although storing butter at room temperature doesn't result in the longest shelf life, it's still a safe option. FoodSafety.gov says you can leave butter at room temperature for up to two days without issues. But it's not very clear what type of butter that is or under what circumstances. In fact, people commonly let butter sit at room temperature for up to 30 days with no issues! The key is to store it in a way that blocks out air and light.
Using a proper container can help make butter last at room temperature. There are dishes called butter bells or butter crocks built specifically to keep air and light away from butter. For example, the PriorityChef French butter crock (available on Amazon) allows you to store unsalted butter for up to 10 days and salted butter for up to 30 days.
How to store butter at room temperature
When storing butter, you're not just trying to avoid mold. Butter can turn rancid, absorb the flavors around it, or even lose flavor altogether when it's not stored properly. If you don't have a butter bell or a covered butter dish, a small, airtight container works just as well. Avoid using aluminum foil, as it can actually make the butter spoil faster.
Since salt is a preservative, salted butter lasts longer at room temperature than unsalted butter. How long depends on how much salt is in your salted butter, but generally, it can extend butter shelf life up to 30 days as opposed to around two weeks for unsalted butter. Some people don't even leave unsalted butter out more than a couple of hours to soften for a baking application since they typically don't eat it as a spread. And whipped butter definitely shouldn't stay out for more than an hour or so, as the air whipped into it makes it more perishable. And it goes without saying that unpasteurized butter should be kept in the refrigerator at all times. Be sure to check labels at the grocery store to find the best butter.
Butter also lasts longer outside the fridge in temperate environments. Your butter will last closer to the 30-day mark if your kitchen is consistently 70 degrees Fahrenheit or cooler than if you have a giant bay window letting in plenty of hot Texas sun during the day. Additionally, it helps to keep smaller amounts of butter out to minimize potential waste. Check in on the butter regularly, especially before you eat it. If it smells or looks off, it is better to be cautious and toss it.