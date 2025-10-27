The Donut Chain Known For Making Some Of The Most Unique Flavors In The Game

If you're looking to balance the sweetness of donuts with a salty addition, maple bacon donuts are a real treat. One donut company that has concocted a particularly successful version is Amy's Donuts, a small chain that started in Colorado Springs and now has six locations across Colorado, Ohio, Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona. Amy's is small enough that it didn't feature on Chowhound's ranked list of popular donut chains, but the company has a loyal following thanks to its fun and innovative flavors.

Amy's Donuts takes its maple bacon to the next level by drizzling on hot fudge for an extra layer of complexity. And the maple bacon fudge isn't the only bacon-topped option. You could also try the Elvis (peanut butter, toasted bacon, banana chips, and hot fudge), the Heart Attack (peanut butter, marshmallow fluff, toasted bacon, and hot fudge), or, if you're feeling spicy, the Maple Bacon Jalapeño.

These creative bacon-centric flavors are just the tip of the doughy iceberg. Other gourmet varieties on the menu include the Cookie Monster, designed to look like the "Sesame Street" Cookie Monster himself eating a Chips Ahoy cookie. Mocha Coffee would be a solid choice for any coffee drinkers, while Chunky Monkey, with banana frosting, chopped walnuts, and hot fudge, sounds both unique and tasty. When you visit Amy's, you'll find donuts topped with cereal, nuts, crushed cookies, candy bars, cotton candy, and, of course, plenty of sprinkles.