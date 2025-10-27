The Donut Chain Known For Making Some Of The Most Unique Flavors In The Game
If you're looking to balance the sweetness of donuts with a salty addition, maple bacon donuts are a real treat. One donut company that has concocted a particularly successful version is Amy's Donuts, a small chain that started in Colorado Springs and now has six locations across Colorado, Ohio, Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona. Amy's is small enough that it didn't feature on Chowhound's ranked list of popular donut chains, but the company has a loyal following thanks to its fun and innovative flavors.
Amy's Donuts takes its maple bacon to the next level by drizzling on hot fudge for an extra layer of complexity. And the maple bacon fudge isn't the only bacon-topped option. You could also try the Elvis (peanut butter, toasted bacon, banana chips, and hot fudge), the Heart Attack (peanut butter, marshmallow fluff, toasted bacon, and hot fudge), or, if you're feeling spicy, the Maple Bacon Jalapeño.
These creative bacon-centric flavors are just the tip of the doughy iceberg. Other gourmet varieties on the menu include the Cookie Monster, designed to look like the "Sesame Street" Cookie Monster himself eating a Chips Ahoy cookie. Mocha Coffee would be a solid choice for any coffee drinkers, while Chunky Monkey, with banana frosting, chopped walnuts, and hot fudge, sounds both unique and tasty. When you visit Amy's, you'll find donuts topped with cereal, nuts, crushed cookies, candy bars, cotton candy, and, of course, plenty of sprinkles.
Amy's Donuts has endless flavor variety
In addition to the gourmet donuts mentioned above, Amy's Donuts also has the classics for those looking to keep it simple. One Reddit thread had commenters praising the glazed donut holes, and the apple fritters also seem to be a fan favorite. There's a thorough selection of cake and frosted donuts (without the wild toppings), and the filled donuts are filled to order, so they don't get soggy. Just choose your shape and glaze or frosting, along with your preferred filling: Bavarian creme, white creme, strawberry, raspberry, or lemon.
While donuts from Amy's look delicious, some consumers have been left dissatisfied, primarily due to freshness, sugar levels, and cost. One Denton, Texas-based Facebook group had commenters noting that the donuts were "overhyped and overpriced," while another Facebook thread had commenters who found them to be overly sweet. However, many fans have left glowing reviews on Yelp for Amy's Donuts' flavor and variety, with the Columbus, Ohio, and Albuquerque, New Mexico, locations earning 4.4 and 4.3 stars, respectively.
If you are interested in one of Amy's gourmet donuts (as opposed to the more traditional options), it's probably a good idea to peruse the menu online ahead of time, so you don't feel pressured to make a snap decision. Although Amy's is a small chain, it has made a name for itself by providing an impressive amount of over-the-top options. If you don't live in one of the five states with an Amy's Donuts, there are fantastic donut shops to try in every state.