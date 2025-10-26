Onion Rings Get A Major Flavor Boost With This Seasoning

When it comes to food, there is one thing most people can agree on: Fried food tastes good. From a classic fried chicken to crispy fried pickles, fried snacks go with just about everything. Onion rings, not surprisingly, are a popular fried snack that are not only a great choice at a restaurant, but they are also super easy to make at home. Ever since the first known onion rings recipe appeared in the New York Times in 1933 (calling for onions, milk, flour, and fat to fry the onions in), they've been an American favorite. More modern recipes don't call for much more — ingredients like baking powder and seasonings like salt and pepper are typically added to elevate onion rings into an irresistible snack. But like with anything you cook at home, you have the luxury of getting creative with the recipe to up the ante and give it a special flavor boost.

Onion rings go great with a variety of dipping sauces, but one of the most popular is ranch dressing. The combination is a no-fail, so the next time you want to give your basic onion rings an upgrade, take some inspiration from that classic dip and incorporate some ranch dressing seasoning into your recipe. Simply add 2 teaspoons of ranch seasoning (Hidden Valley Ranch makes a great one) into the flour, and you have a flavor-packed onion ring recipe on your hands. Many recipes call for giving your onion rings a milk bath — or buttermilk for a tangier flavor. Switching out that ingredient for a cup of ranch dressing adds even more flavor while softening the onions so you get a perfect texture in every bite.