Onion Rings Get A Major Flavor Boost With This Seasoning
When it comes to food, there is one thing most people can agree on: Fried food tastes good. From a classic fried chicken to crispy fried pickles, fried snacks go with just about everything. Onion rings, not surprisingly, are a popular fried snack that are not only a great choice at a restaurant, but they are also super easy to make at home. Ever since the first known onion rings recipe appeared in the New York Times in 1933 (calling for onions, milk, flour, and fat to fry the onions in), they've been an American favorite. More modern recipes don't call for much more — ingredients like baking powder and seasonings like salt and pepper are typically added to elevate onion rings into an irresistible snack. But like with anything you cook at home, you have the luxury of getting creative with the recipe to up the ante and give it a special flavor boost.
Onion rings go great with a variety of dipping sauces, but one of the most popular is ranch dressing. The combination is a no-fail, so the next time you want to give your basic onion rings an upgrade, take some inspiration from that classic dip and incorporate some ranch dressing seasoning into your recipe. Simply add 2 teaspoons of ranch seasoning (Hidden Valley Ranch makes a great one) into the flour, and you have a flavor-packed onion ring recipe on your hands. Many recipes call for giving your onion rings a milk bath — or buttermilk for a tangier flavor. Switching out that ingredient for a cup of ranch dressing adds even more flavor while softening the onions so you get a perfect texture in every bite.
Store-bought or homemade, ranch dressing's power is limitless
Ranch is an extremely versatile flavor that goes with just about everything, and thankfully you don't even have to buy it at the store. It is easy to make at home by building your own seasoning mix, and from there you can either make your own creamy dressing or just use it as a dry seasoning mix. You don't even have to worry about having leftover mix after you've made your onion rings since it is a great addition to plenty of other great recipes, like the ultimate Chex mix or homemade fried chicken, and you can even sprinkle it on oven-roasted potatoes or veggies to give your dinner sides a twist.
When you make it at home, you also have the luxury of personalizing the flavor. The dairy base combined with herbs and seasonings makes it the perfect vehicle to deliver extra flavor to any meal. You can add smoked paprika, chili powder, crushed red pepper flakes, or even a dash of curry powder. From choosing the right kind of onion to serving them with a delicious sauce, there are a lot of things you can do to make your onion rings a success. Taking the extra step to add ranch dressing and seasoning to your prep, especially if you add a customized flavor twist, will really make your onion rings pop.