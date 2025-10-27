Why Andrew Zimmern Thinks More People Should Be Eating This Underrated Cut Of Meat

Most of us tend to gravitate toward the best beef cuts and best pork cuts for steaks, such as the tender and juicy pork loin chop or filet mignon. Cuts like these come from the lesser-worked muscles of an animal, resulting in a softer, more buttery meat. But meat cuts that come from heavily worked muscles rich in connective tissue and fat are often overlooked despite having more depth of flavor, and Andrew Zimmern thinks it's time for that to change. He recently told Tasting Table that he thinks neck is at the top of the list when it comes to underrated cuts of meat. "Every animal moves its head to eat, [so the neck] has some of the best flavor on any animal," he says.

Zimmern encourages people to broaden their horizons further, looking beyond brisket and shank to less common cuts. He notes that the neck and other "working cuts" of the animal like shoulders and butts and feet are worthy of your attention. "In some cases, those require more cooking and they require a little bit more work... but the results are twice as delicious. "

Zimmern says now is the ideal time to turn toward less popular cuts of meat like neck, because the fact that they're not in high demand is reflected in the price. He likens it to eating delicious struggle meals that are both cheap and craveable, saying food born out of poverty is once again having a moment. "A lot of people enjoy throwing a luxury steak on a grill, he acknowledges. "These days, most people can't afford that."