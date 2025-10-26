Don't Panic, But There Are Probably Cockroaches In Your Coffee

Bugs are a fact of life. Whether you're dealing with pesky aphids doing damage to your garden or fruit flies that have taken up residence in your kitchen while they snack on your fresh strawberries, we all have to deal with insects now and again. Turns out, there might be insects — well, fragments of them, at least — in an unexpected place: your favorite coffee grounds.

In a 2009 NPR Fresh Air episode, host Terry Gross talked with Douglas Emlen, a professor of biology at the University of Montana, who was studying dung beetles at the time. Their conversation lead to a discussion of cockroaches, and Emlen told a story of a favorite professor who found out that he was allergic to ground coffee — because it contained fragments of cockroaches. Like many foods, ground coffee is permitted to contain a certain amount of insect fragments since it's nearly impossible for coffee processing plants to ensure that no insects find their way into the massive piles of coffee beans at the factory. The end result: Your ground coffee likely contains a bit of unexpected protein in the form of (harmless) insect fragments.