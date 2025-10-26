The Seasoning Blend You'll Want To Use In Every Meal And On Every Snack. (It's That Good!)

Though it's not usually top of mind when thinking of iconic cuisine, Canada has produced some truly delicious dishes and iconic flavors. Aside from jugs of sweet, amber-colored maple syrup, gooey butter tarts, and deliciously gravy-soaked poutine, there's a seasoning particular to the top third of North America that's truly good on everything: ketchup powder. This may seem like a disappointing reveal at first, but even certified ketchup-haters may have a change of heart once they've tasted this stuff.

Tangy and savory with a touch of sweetness and a whole lot of umami, ketchup powder is basically a freeze-dried, granulated combination of the main ingredients found in tomato ketchup. Tomato, vinegar, salt, pepper, and sugar are standard, though some brands jazz it up with ingredients such as garlic powder, paprika, and nutritional yeast for a true flavor bomb. This seasoning mix is also very versatile because it's a well-balanced blend of the five main flavors present in our food (sweet, salty, bitter, sour, and umami). It's not only what makes Canada's famous ketchup chips so delicious, but also the perfect way to flavor stovetop popcorn. It also adds that missing pop of flavor to breading mixes for chicken and fish.

Though there are dozens of different brands and styles of ketchup powder available online, you can also make your own by simply stirring together the aforementioned ingredients. This not only allows you to control your seasoning's flavor profile, but homemade seasoning blends are often cheaper than the premixed variety.