The Lazy 2-Ingredient Breakfast You'll Want To Make Over And Over

If your weekday mornings are too hectic to make a full breakfast but that slice of toast or packet of instant oatmeal just isn't keeping you full, you might embrace one of the many unique ways to upgrade ordinary pancake mix: Adding a hit of savory, delicious protein from griddled sausage patties. While you might not have time to make these two foods separately, combining them creates a quick-and-easy meal that you can look forward to making a few times a week.

To ensure everything comes together quickly, you need boxed pancake mix and fully cooked breakfast sausage patties. You can even whip up a batch of pancake batter the night before and pop it in the fridge overnight. That way, all you have to do in the morning is preheat your skillet with some melted butter, dip your sausage patties in the batter, and plop them into the pan. They should start to sizzle immediately, and you know they're ready to flip when the batter stops bubbling around the bottom edge of the sausage patty.

Once finished, you can enjoy your sausage-stuffed pancakes with a drizzle of syrup and a little butter, or go more savory with honey mustard. You can even eat them on the go the same way you would a breakfast sandwich since the pancake batter corrals excess grease from the sausage. Bonus points if you complete your morning meal through amping up your instant oatmeal by swapping out water for black coffee.