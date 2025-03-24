Give Your Next Pot Of Chili A Touch Of Tangy Sweetness With Ketchup

Chili is one of those classic, hearty meals that transcends seasonal eating and even breaches regional culinary traditions. Sure, Texas red is fairly distinct from Cincinnati style or chili verde, but everyone who loves chili can agree that its appeal lies mainly in the deep layers of flavor. Chili is well-known for including a variety of seasonings that merge and marry with the earthy richness of meat, the delicate sweetness of beans (if you use them), and the caramelized astringence of veggies like onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Cooked correctly, these ingredients come together to create a dish that's balanced, savory, and comforting.

Of course, every home cook has had the experience of taste-testing their latest batch of chili only to find that it's overly acidic, too spicy, or — worst of all — a little bland. Fortunately, the solution to each of these problems is likely sitting in your fridge right now: ketchup. Those who swear ketchup is the key to flavorful chilis and stews know that it adds a hit of tangy sweetness and thick texture to take your chili from average to outstanding.

For instance, if your chorizo and beef chili con carne is much hotter than you expected, the sugars in ketchup will soften the spice without sacrificing flavor. Its vinegary undertones can also enhance the flavors of your seasonings without overpowering them. Additionally, ketchup is a lovely thickener, adding a velvety texture to chili that might be slightly loose. Just add a squeeze and simmer to let things reduce.