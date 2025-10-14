The Major Supplier Behind KFC's Famous Finger Licking Good Chicken

Without dismissing the quality of Tyson and Pilgrim's Pride products, it should be noted that the success of suppliers like these doesn't always come cleanly. While Pilgrim's Pride commits to sustainable operations, it faced accusations of price fixing for its chicken in 2016, to which it entered a plea deal in 2020 and agreed to settle the charges in 2023. Similarly, Tyson is committed to sustainable operations and making animal welfare a priority; it also faces a lawsuit of greenwashing by advocacy organization Environmental Working Group. The lawsuit accuses Tyson of misleading environmentally conscious consumers by claiming to have net-zero emissions by 2050 without any concrete plans to achieve it. Tyson motioned to have the case dismissed in November 2024, which was denied in February 2025.

It can be agreed that it's important to know where your food comes from and the brands behind it. While the process of doing so might reveal some unpleasant facts about KFC and other popular fast food chicken chains, it shouldn't stop you from enjoying the foods you like. KFC offers some of our favorite fast food chicken tenders in the industry, and has become a Christmas tradition in Japan thanks to a highly successful marketing campaign that launched in 1974. Elite fans can even enjoy one of KFC's Famous Bowls while reading a limited run comic adventure from DC featuring Green Lantern and The Flash in a team-up with Colonel Sanders. In the issue, the heroes do battle with Colonel Sunder, an evil multiversal doppleganger from Earth-3 whose nefarious goal is to give the Colonel a bad name.