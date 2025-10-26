The Beloved Costco Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter That Seemingly Disappeared Overnight
When your favorite peanut butter disappears overnight, it is no laughing matter. Anyone with kids, a midnight PB&J habit, or a signature three-ingredient peanut butter-oatmeal cookie can confirm this to be true. It's difficult enough to find one that strikes the right balance in flavor and consistency, but the hit's even harder to take when you go through enough of it that you have to find a version of the nutty condiment you can buy in bulk. And that's why so many people were sad to see another item make it to the list of discontinued Costco items that we wish were still around: Kirkland Signature organic peanut butter.
Kirkland organic peanut butter was on many people's lists of the condiments you should always buy at Costco, so when it was removed from shelves in September 2025, the absence was notable. The two-ingredient nut butter kept it simple with only dry-roasted organic peanuts and sea salt. For decades, the creamy butter was praised by Costco fans, who enjoyed it for its rich, naturally sweet taste. Priced at $12.99 for two 28-ounce jars, the affordability was also a huge winning point for shoppers who were used to natural products being more expensive.
While there has been no official confirmation about why the product is no longer available for purchase, the sudden disappearance is reminiscent of the product's 2021 disappearance from the wholesale giant's shelves only to be reintroduced. This time around, shoppers are crossing their fingers and hoping to see the red-topped jars sometime soon.
How shoppers are reacting to Kirkland Signature Organic Peanut Butter no longer sitting on Costco shelves
While it's not the first time Kirkland Signature brand discontinued a fan-favorite nutty spread (RIP Kirkland hazelnut spread with cocoa), the organic PB left a mark that folks couldn't keep quiet about. Some took to their social media platforms like TikTok to share their devastation with the world. Over on Reddit, those adamant about enjoying the taste again said the prospect of buying from sellers on third-party sites at a higher price is worth it. Others speculated that the smooth peanut condiment was discontinued due to this year's low harvest for the sweet Valencia peanuts the Kirkland brand uses.
The popular peanut butter was replaced by an alternative called Naturally More, which is also organic, creamy, and sold in a double pack. The jars are similar in their minimal ingredients list: organic peanuts and sea salt, but the nuts are not listed as dry-roasted or Valencia. Those who have tasted the replacement spread have mixed opinions about it. Some shoppers are happy with the trade and still trust Costco with their PB needs, but others feel it lacks the depth of dry-roasted Valencia peanuts. For some, it works as a seamless swap: "I tried the new one and I think it's exactly the same! I'm so relieved" expressed one Instagram commenter. Shoppers also warn that Naturally More has a liquidy consistency that can be hit or miss. But some noticed the same thing with the Kirkland Signature option and found that placing it in the refrigerator helped thicken the spread. The good news is Costco's 100% satisfaction guarantee return policy means that you can give it a try and decide if it belongs in your pantry or is better left alone.