The Beloved Costco Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter That Seemingly Disappeared Overnight

When your favorite peanut butter disappears overnight, it is no laughing matter. Anyone with kids, a midnight PB&J habit, or a signature three-ingredient peanut butter-oatmeal cookie can confirm this to be true. It's difficult enough to find one that strikes the right balance in flavor and consistency, but the hit's even harder to take when you go through enough of it that you have to find a version of the nutty condiment you can buy in bulk. And that's why so many people were sad to see another item make it to the list of discontinued Costco items that we wish were still around: Kirkland Signature organic peanut butter.

Kirkland organic peanut butter was on many people's lists of the condiments you should always buy at Costco, so when it was removed from shelves in September 2025, the absence was notable. The two-ingredient nut butter kept it simple with only dry-roasted organic peanuts and sea salt. For decades, the creamy butter was praised by Costco fans, who enjoyed it for its rich, naturally sweet taste. Priced at $12.99 for two 28-ounce jars, the affordability was also a huge winning point for shoppers who were used to natural products being more expensive.

While there has been no official confirmation about why the product is no longer available for purchase, the sudden disappearance is reminiscent of the product's 2021 disappearance from the wholesale giant's shelves only to be reintroduced. This time around, shoppers are crossing their fingers and hoping to see the red-topped jars sometime soon.