The Kirkland Spread That We Wish Costco Would Bring Back To The US
The pantry simply wouldn't be the same without a jar of something creamy to slather on top of toasty creations. With many options to choose from, nothing quite hits the spot like a smooth and nutty chocolate-hazelnut spread. While Nutella is a globally recognized brand, Costco shoppers may also remember a time when Kirkland launched its own dupe of the popular spread, Kirkland Signature Hazelnut Spread. In the United States, that was 2018. Over time, the store version of the chocolate-and-hazelnut duo dominated the minds, breakfasts, and desserts of Costco members all over the country. But it has since been discontinued, though it is sold in other countries, such as retailers in the United Kingdom, Canada, Taiwan, and Mexico.
Costco doesn't always get everything right (we wouldn't recommend Kirkland's signature salmon, no matter how badly you need your omega-3s), but it seems that the hazelnut spread hit the right spot for many. The nostalgia even led some to online forums. In a a thread on Reddit, some express how much they miss it and find solidarity with others who also wish to see the product on U.S. shelves again. In doing so, they were practically taunted by Costco shoppers in Canada and Mexico, who still enjoy the Kirkland jar of hazelnut-flavored chocolatey goodness.
Why people miss the Kirkland Signature hazelnut spread
There are many Nutella alternatives that pass the test, but not all initiate widespread FOMO from across the ocean like Kirkland's does. The spread was mostly enjoyed for its affordability (when launched, it cost $7.99 for two 35.2-ounce jars) as well as the taste and quality. In another Reddit thread, some commented that the spread tasted just like Nutella, with other users in the same thread insisting that the Kirkland version actually tasted better, lasted longer, and was more cost-effective.
The ingredients in Kirkland's hazelnut spread in comparison to Nutella was another reason for its popularity. While Nutella's formula includes palm oil, Kirkland's U.S. jar was palm oil-free, and instead made use of rapeseed oil. Many products taste different around the world. For example, Nutella tastes different in Italy. And it seems that the ingredients of Kirkland's hazelnut spread are similar but not identical when offered in different countries. In the U.K., the first oil listed in the Kirkland spread is sunflower oil, but the Mexican version lists vegetable oils, and they both also list coconut oil. The Kirkland spread is manufactured in Germany. Either way, Costco shoppers in the U.S. are left to hope the item will make a triumphant return. Meanwhile, it exists in the hall of fame of discontinued favorite items.