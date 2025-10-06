The Kirkland Spread That We Wish Costco Would Bring Back To The US

The pantry simply wouldn't be the same without a jar of something creamy to slather on top of toasty creations. With many options to choose from, nothing quite hits the spot like a smooth and nutty chocolate-hazelnut spread. While Nutella is a globally recognized brand, Costco shoppers may also remember a time when Kirkland launched its own dupe of the popular spread, Kirkland Signature Hazelnut Spread. In the United States, that was 2018. Over time, the store version of the chocolate-and-hazelnut duo dominated the minds, breakfasts, and desserts of Costco members all over the country. But it has since been discontinued, though it is sold in other countries, such as retailers in the United Kingdom, Canada, Taiwan, and Mexico.

Costco doesn't always get everything right (we wouldn't recommend Kirkland's signature salmon, no matter how badly you need your omega-3s), but it seems that the hazelnut spread hit the right spot for many. The nostalgia even led some to online forums. In a a thread on Reddit, some express how much they miss it and find solidarity with others who also wish to see the product on U.S. shelves again. In doing so, they were practically taunted by Costco shoppers in Canada and Mexico, who still enjoy the Kirkland jar of hazelnut-flavored chocolatey goodness.