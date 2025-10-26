The Only Way You Should Be Cooking Frozen Lasagna For Fresh, Homemade Results

Nothing ruins dinner faster than realizing your lasagna is soggy, or even worse, not cooked evenly all the way through and unfortunately, that's a common pitfall when you're relying on quick frozen lasagna on a weekday evening. These dishes are baked straight from the freezer, which promises convenience, but doesn't always follow through with flavor. But there is actually a fool-proof way to achieve that coveted gooey center and crispy top without waiting an hour for the oven to do the job, and that's by throwing it in the air fryer instead. With no need to preheat and a faster cooking time thanks to the clever way an air fryer circulates its heat really quickly, the lasagna will be done faster and cooked to perfection.

Simply place your frozen portion of lasagna in a small oven-safe dish. If it doesn't already come with a foil lid, cover it loosely with foil before putting it in the air fryer and letting it cook for about 20 to 30 minutes (depending on thickness — but it's usually about half the time it takes in an oven). For best results, you should remove the foil for the final five minutes so the top can brown and bubble and get all perfectly crispy. That's where the magic really happens, as the edges will caramelize and the golden layer on top will give that "straight out of the oven" look. This air fryer trick will work whether you're going homemade or you've picked up one of Costco's beloved frozen Italian sausage and beef lasagnas.