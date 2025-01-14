How Long Does Frozen Homemade Lasagna Last?

One of the most wonderful things about making lasagna at home — a multi-layered labor of love if there ever was one — is all the leftovers you'll have for reheated comfort well into the foreseeable future. It's also one of the more exhausting qualities of lasagna as well. Unless you're prepared to eat lasagna on repeat for weeks, you'll probably need to pop it into the freezer. But just how long will this comfort food last in its frozen prison? Well, the United States Department of Agriculture, a government agency with a multi-billion dollar budget, has a few ideas.

The good old USDA advises that leftovers, in general, can be safely frozen indefinitely. This comes with a big caveat, though. While those frozen leftovers might not necessarily harm anybody, their quality will certainly degrade. So, like the many ill-conceived later "Jurassic Park" movies, we must question not how long frozen lasagna can last, but rather, how long it should. The answer to that is short and sweet. Culinary source after culinary source recommends freezing for three months or less for the best, tastiest results.