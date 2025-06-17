Frozen Lasagna Is The Star Of This Costco-Themed Sheet Pan Meal
Aside from Costco's beautiful, affordably priced dinnerware sets and its world-famous rotisserie chicken, America's favorite big-box wholesaler is most well-known for its incredible convenience foods. Store-made, heat-and-eat mac and cheese literally chills in coolers next to street taco kits and enormous lattice-crust fruit pies. Fresh, crisp salad mix can be found among fresh produce in the walk-in fridge, and — of course — Costco's frozen food section abounds with tasty convenience foods like the Kirkland Signature Italian sausage and beef lasagna.
With some reviewers think this lasagna tastes just like homemade, it may be the ultimate convenience food. Sold in packs of two for $16.99, each tray boasts six servings, making it the perfect centerpiece to an easy and satisfying sheet pan meal. This refers to a meal that's cooked entirely on a single baking sheet, like some of the easy chicken sheet pan dinners you've probably seen floating around the web. Though those recipes place all of the ingredients directly on the sheet pan, you can apply the same concept to prepackaged mains like this lasagna.
In the quest to find the perfect side to go with your lasagna, the obvious choice is another Costco treasure — the garlic Parmesan butter dinner rolls. Easily mistaken at first for cinnamon buns, these rolls come coated in a thick layer of butter that melts and sinks into the dough when heated. Simply pop them onto a sheet pan next to a tray of the lasagna and the roastable veggie of your choice.
Putting together your Costco-inspired sheet pan dinner
Though putting this meal together is much simpler than making everything from scratch, it's important to be aware of cooking temperatures and times for each component. For instance, the lasagna requires 65 minutes of total cook time at 375 degrees Fahrenheit, while the rolls need just about 30 minutes at the same temperature. Most roasted veggies will also need at least 30 minutes at this temperature, since they're usually cooked at 400 degrees Fahrenheit instead of 375.
This doesn't make the meal less convenient, just that you'll need to time things carefully. Start the lasagna first by placing it in the center of the sheet pan, making sure there's plenty of room on either side for the other dishes. While it bakes, prep your veggies. Feel free to choose a single type of veg, like Brussels sprouts or broccoli, or a mixture like bell peppers, asparagus, and red onion. Whatever you choose, season them well with flavors that complement the other components — garlic-infused olive oil and balsamic vinegar are good choices.
Once you've reached the 35-minute mark in the lasagna's bake time, pull the sheet pan out, add the rolls to one side of the sheet pan and scatter your veg on the other, then slide it back into the oven. Just remember to set an additional timer, as you'll need to pull the plastic film off of the lasagna 10 minutes before everything is done to ensure a golden top layer of cheese.