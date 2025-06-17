Frozen Lasagna Is The Star Of This Costco-Themed Sheet Pan Meal

Aside from Costco's beautiful, affordably priced dinnerware sets and its world-famous rotisserie chicken, America's favorite big-box wholesaler is most well-known for its incredible convenience foods. Store-made, heat-and-eat mac and cheese literally chills in coolers next to street taco kits and enormous lattice-crust fruit pies. Fresh, crisp salad mix can be found among fresh produce in the walk-in fridge, and — of course — Costco's frozen food section abounds with tasty convenience foods like the Kirkland Signature Italian sausage and beef lasagna.

With some reviewers think this lasagna tastes just like homemade, it may be the ultimate convenience food. Sold in packs of two for $16.99, each tray boasts six servings, making it the perfect centerpiece to an easy and satisfying sheet pan meal. This refers to a meal that's cooked entirely on a single baking sheet, like some of the easy chicken sheet pan dinners you've probably seen floating around the web. Though those recipes place all of the ingredients directly on the sheet pan, you can apply the same concept to prepackaged mains like this lasagna.

In the quest to find the perfect side to go with your lasagna, the obvious choice is another Costco treasure — the garlic Parmesan butter dinner rolls. Easily mistaken at first for cinnamon buns, these rolls come coated in a thick layer of butter that melts and sinks into the dough when heated. Simply pop them onto a sheet pan next to a tray of the lasagna and the roastable veggie of your choice.