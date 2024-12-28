The Only States Where You Can Eat At A Friendly's Chain Restaurant

When people think of fast food, they typically think of nationwide chains like McDonald's, which seemingly has a location on every corner. However, there is something to be said about the quaint nature of regional chain restaurants. From the Arizona-founded Peter Piper Pizza chain to the beloved Tim Hortons finally breaking into the United States market on the eastern seaboard, chain restaurants come in all shapes and sizes.

Friendly's is yet another regional chain restaurant that has fallen under the radar despite many having fond memories of it. Part of this is due to the fact that this chain is only available on the east coast. Friendly's currently has locations only in Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.

Previously, Friendly's also had locations in Ohio, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Virginia. However, these locations closed doors after the mid 2010s. Currently, there are only 104 Friendly's restaurant locations left out of what was once 500 locations.