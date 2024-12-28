The Only States Where You Can Eat At A Friendly's Chain Restaurant
When people think of fast food, they typically think of nationwide chains like McDonald's, which seemingly has a location on every corner. However, there is something to be said about the quaint nature of regional chain restaurants. From the Arizona-founded Peter Piper Pizza chain to the beloved Tim Hortons finally breaking into the United States market on the eastern seaboard, chain restaurants come in all shapes and sizes.
Friendly's is yet another regional chain restaurant that has fallen under the radar despite many having fond memories of it. Part of this is due to the fact that this chain is only available on the east coast. Friendly's currently has locations only in Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.
Previously, Friendly's also had locations in Ohio, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Virginia. However, these locations closed doors after the mid 2010s. Currently, there are only 104 Friendly's restaurant locations left out of what was once 500 locations.
About Friendly's Family Restaurant and Ice Cream
Before it was a restaurant, Friendly's was a little ice cream shop known simply as "Friendly." Founded by two brothers in 1935, it took a few years for the business to expand both its menu and its locations. In 1951, the business expanded to 10 locations in Connecticut and Massachusetts.
By 1974, Friendly's exploded to its peak of 500 restaurants. A few years later, the brothers retired and sold the restaurant; shortly after, the name was changed to Friendly's officially. From there, the company maintained its reputation as both a dine-in restaurant and ice cream shop all wrapped in one.
Although a number of Friendly's locations have closed in recent years, quite a few are still standing. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner is served daily, as well as catering available to order. Of course, ice cream is still a major draw; the menu includes sundaes, cones, floats, and more.