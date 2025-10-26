New To Sotol? An Expert Explains How To Drink This Mexican Spirit

For the uninitiated, sotol is a distilled spirit from Northern Mexico crafted from the Dasylirion plant, also known as the desert spoon or sotol, that grows wild in the Chihuahuan Desert and elsewhere. This isn't the agave plant from which tequila, mezcal, and related spirits are made — it's only distantly related, and the proof is in sotol's flavor differences from mezcal and tequila. Sotol is typically softer in flavor and can include herbaceous and earthy notes. While the traditional way to drink this spirit is neat, Gerardo Ruelas likes to enjoy his sotol a little differently.

Ruelas is a fourth-generation master sotol maker (sotolero in Spanish), and he prefers to enjoy sotol in cocktails — especially the bloody Mary and Negroni. His family has been making sotol in Chihuahua, Mexico, for more than 100 years, and he learned the craft from his father while still young. Additionally, Ruelas has worked with the Casa Lotos and Flor del Desierto brands, and he has produced his own products through Casa Ruelas in Aldama, Chihuahua, Mexico.

Given this dedication to the craft, it may seem surprising that he'd prefer sotol in a cocktail, but he has his reasons. "I like it when bartenders bring their own passion to sotol," Ruelas told Chowhound (via an interpreter) at a recent sotol distillation demo for the sustainable sotol brand Casa Lotos in Manhattan. "It's a fusion between their knowledge and mine to take it to a different level."