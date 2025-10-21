How A 4th Generation Sotol Maker Is Taking Sustainability Seriously For This Mexican Spirit

If you live in the U.S., you may not be very familiar with sotol, a spirit from Northern Mexico that's just recently become popular stateside. Sotol is distilled from the wild Dasylirion plant, also known as sotol, or the desert spoon. The spirit has been produced for more than 300 years, but with its increase in popularity — some say it's coming for tequila's spot — the potential for issues about sustainability are cropping up.

Gerardo Ruelas, a fourth-generation master sotol maker (sotolero in Spanish), is leading the way in trying to solve potential problems, like the possibility of overharvesting, through the additive-free Casa Lotos brand of sotol from Aldama, Mexico. Additionally, he's tackling concerns surrounding the traditional use of wood — a limited commodity in the Chihuahuan desert — for roasting the piña, or heart of the plants (it should be noted that these are similar issues facing the much larger mezcal industry).

The sustainable production methods Ruelas and the Casa Lotos team are using include the innovative use of solar power to run the distillery. "We use solar energy for everything at the distillery and we use a brick oven, which for sotol is very uncommon," Ruelas, via an interpreter, told Chowhound recently at a sotol-making demonstration at the Consulate General of Mexico in Manhattan. The solar-powered brick oven eliminates the need to use wood to roast the sotol plants. This means no deforestation issues or CO2 emissions, he said.