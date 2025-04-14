This Mexican Liquor Is Coming For Tequila's Spot

It's made from a cactus, you'd be happy enjoying it in a margarita, a paloma, or even just neat or on the rocks, and Lenny Kravits is behind one of the hottest brands, Nocheluna. You must be drinking tequila or mezcal, right? Wrong, you're drinking sotol-based drinks that are becoming one of the hot cocktail trends to watch. Despite some similarities, the ancient Mexican liquor is quite different from tequila with an earthy flavor and a pungent smell.

Sotol is a distilled spirit made from a plant known as "desert spoon," which grows wild in the northern desert area of Mexico as well as some parts of Texas and New Mexico. The cactus is related to the agave plant, from which mezcal and tequila are made, but is more sustainable. The liquor was originally made as far back as 800 years ago and was even illegal for a stretch. But it is about to have its moment; as one distiller said to BBC Mundo, "commercially speaking, [sotol is] what mezcal was 12 years ago." Sotol distillers in Mexico produced approximately 500,000 liters of the spirit annually as of 2022 — the same amount made by mezcal makers a dozen years prior. Given that mezcal production was 6.5 million liters per year as of 2022, sotol may be ready to have its moment.