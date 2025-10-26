The Los Angeles Steakhouse Anthony Bourdain Always Gave High Praise To

Unlike a lot of its esteemed peers, even week-of reservations are easy to come by, so simply getting a table at Chi Spacca is a snap. Replicating Bourdain's order is also a breeze, which comes as a bit of a surprise so many years later. All that convenience, of course, will cost you.

An abundant salumi plate (recommended for two to four people) is presently $40, the beef and bone marrow pie is $68, and a couple of steaks that approximate the one Bourdain referenced hover from around $200-$300, but, you know, they're big. Like the most clever of similarly special-occasion priced locales, there are also some cheaper ways to experience Chi Spacca's vibes, if not its spendiest items. A pig's head dinner (an "ode to pork", the menu says) is $125 per person, before drinks, tax, and tip. A $20 smashburger is also served exclusively at Chi Spacca's cozy chef's counter on Monday and Tuesday nights for more of a first date kind of mood than an anniversary dinner, or even a love letter to swine.