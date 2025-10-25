The Hands-Down Most Affordable Meal At Outback Steakhouse

Trying to cut back on spending, but still in the mood to enjoy a meal out once in a while? We get it, and so does Outback Steakhouse. The $15 Aussie 3-Course Meal is the least expensive meal on the menu, and it offers plenty of food (and dessert). Of course, pricing, participation, and menu items included in the dine-in-only deal may vary from one location to the next, so be sure to check with your local Outback if you're interested in giving the $15 deal a try.

You'll get to start things off with a soup or salad, and it appears that the offerings are pretty extensive, including baked potato soup, Tasmanian chili, and the blue cheese pecan chopped salad. From there, you'll get to choose from differently priced tiers of entrees. If you'd like to stick with the $15 level, your options will include the Bloomin' Onion Burger or a few different shrimp dishes. You can upgrade to a 6-ounce or 8-ounce sirloin, ribs, or grilled chicken for a few dollars more. You'll wrap up your meal with a slice of New York-style cheesecake, or you can upgrade to the chocolate pecan brownie known as the Chocolate Thunder From Down Under for a few dollars more.