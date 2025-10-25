The Hands-Down Most Affordable Meal At Outback Steakhouse
Trying to cut back on spending, but still in the mood to enjoy a meal out once in a while? We get it, and so does Outback Steakhouse. The $15 Aussie 3-Course Meal is the least expensive meal on the menu, and it offers plenty of food (and dessert). Of course, pricing, participation, and menu items included in the dine-in-only deal may vary from one location to the next, so be sure to check with your local Outback if you're interested in giving the $15 deal a try.
You'll get to start things off with a soup or salad, and it appears that the offerings are pretty extensive, including baked potato soup, Tasmanian chili, and the blue cheese pecan chopped salad. From there, you'll get to choose from differently priced tiers of entrees. If you'd like to stick with the $15 level, your options will include the Bloomin' Onion Burger or a few different shrimp dishes. You can upgrade to a 6-ounce or 8-ounce sirloin, ribs, or grilled chicken for a few dollars more. You'll wrap up your meal with a slice of New York-style cheesecake, or you can upgrade to the chocolate pecan brownie known as the Chocolate Thunder From Down Under for a few dollars more.
More ways to get a great deal at Outback Steakhouse
The Aussie 3-Course Meal is a great way to get started with savings at Outback, but there are plenty of other ways you can stretch your dollars at the steakhouse. Timing can make all the difference when you're trying to save money at Outback — and other chain restaurants that offer happy hour specials. You'll need to contact your local Outback to confirm their happy hour times and deals, but typically, specials run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. You'll be able to enjoy discounted drinks as well as popular Outback appetizers like the Bloomin' Fried Shrimp and Bloomin' Onion.
One discount some diners can get at Outback Steakhouse is 10% off a meal by having an AARP membership, and it applies to both take-out and dine-in orders. Believe it or not, you don't have to be retired — or meet an age requirement — to join AARP. Having a membership can help you score discounts at tons of other restaurants as well. Another way to save some serious cash at Outback is to join the chain's Dine Rewards program. You'll get a free Bloomin' Onion when you sign up, and you'll get to earn points on each visit. Over time, you can use accumulated points to score rewards at Outback, Bonefish, Fleming's, and Carrabba's.