The Little-Known Discount Some Diners Can Get At Outback Steakhouse
Since 1988, Outback Steakhouse has been serving Aussie-themed apps, entrées, and desserts, including their popular, affordable sirloin steaks and often imitated but never duplicated Bloomin' Onion. Like other chain restaurants, the steakhouse has multiple ways for customers to receive discounts and free food, including their Dine Rewards program. A lesser-known, but equally significant benefit for Outback diners is their AARP discount.
Members of the non-profit organization AARP can receive a 10% discount on their entire check in-person or for an online order. If dining in the restaurant, simply show your AARP card to the waitstaff to receive the offer (one per table). If ordering online for pick-up, choose to pay at the restaurant instead of online. Then, when you pick up your food, show your AARP card to the employee and they'll take 10% off your order.
If you're not already an AARP member, you might want to look into signing up, especially if you dine out or order from chain restaurants often. It might surprise you to learn that you likely qualify for an AARP membership.
Sign up for AARP to score restaurant discounts
Signing up for AARP to receive the 10% discount on your entire Outback meal is easy. Although AARP is geared towards the 50+ age range, any adults aged 18 and older can join the organization. There is no age restriction for many AARP discounts (including restaurant discounts that only require proof of membership). However, certain member benefits are only open to seniors — for example, age-restricted insurance deals.
The membership is typically priced at $20 per year, however, you can receive a 25% discount for the first year if you choose automatic renewal. So, it only really pays to join if you plan to use the Outback discount more than once or take advantage of other member benefits. To join, simply fill out your name and address on their online form. There is also an option to fill in your spouse or partner's name, and they will receive a free membership with the purchase of yours.
Besides Outback, other restaurants that offer similar AARP discounts include Bonefish Grill, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Cinnabon, Denny's, and Moe's Southwest Grill. If you enjoy free and discounted food (who doesn't?) then check out a guide on how to score a free appetizer at Texas Roadhouse and the 5 best loyalty programs at casual chain restaurants.