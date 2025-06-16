The Little-Known Discount Some Diners Can Get At Outback Steakhouse

Since 1988, Outback Steakhouse has been serving Aussie-themed apps, entrées, and desserts, including their popular, affordable sirloin steaks and often imitated but never duplicated Bloomin' Onion. Like other chain restaurants, the steakhouse has multiple ways for customers to receive discounts and free food, including their Dine Rewards program. A lesser-known, but equally significant benefit for Outback diners is their AARP discount.

Members of the non-profit organization AARP can receive a 10% discount on their entire check in-person or for an online order. If dining in the restaurant, simply show your AARP card to the waitstaff to receive the offer (one per table). If ordering online for pick-up, choose to pay at the restaurant instead of online. Then, when you pick up your food, show your AARP card to the employee and they'll take 10% off your order.

If you're not already an AARP member, you might want to look into signing up, especially if you dine out or order from chain restaurants often. It might surprise you to learn that you likely qualify for an AARP membership.