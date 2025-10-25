The Absolute Best Beef Jerky Brand In Our Taste Test Came From An Unexpected Brand
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Protein is having a serious moment in the spotlight, and the beef jerky aisle has become overwhelming. Where there used to be just a few Slim Jims and bags of Jack Link's near the checkout, there are now quarter-aisle spaces dedicated to jerky. Chowhound tested nine store-bought beef jerky brands to see which one came out on top. We determined the winner was Krave, a lesser-known company whose brightly colored packaging makes it easy to spot on the shelf.
We found that Krave was the Goldilocks of beef jerky — not too sweet, not too salty. When you don't have time to make jerky at home (though it's easily doable with just an air fryer), finding a bagged option that consistently delivers can be tricky. Often, the first bite is perfect, leaving the rest of the bag disappointing. Thankfully, this isn't the case with Krave. Each piece is tender and perfectly seasoned, from the first bite to the last. We tested the Sea Salt Original flavor, but there are several varieties — from zero-sugar options to pork and chicken jerky for when you want to switch it up.
What made Krave beef jerky so much better than other brands
It's hard to go wrong with a bag of jerky grabbed from the checkout line, but Krave stood out compared to the other brands we tested. While several were decent (Oberto was a delicious second place), none came close to the tenderness — and perfect flavoring — of Krave.
Beef jerky can be tricky to eat — pieces get stuck between your teeth, and overly strong seasoning can leave you reaching for water between bites. But Krave is tender, almost like beef that's been marinated for hours before cooking. And the seasoning is certainly present, but it's not overpowering — leaving you with a balanced, salty, beefy flavor. Meanwhile, Dietz & Watson ranked lowest, falling short in texture and was, as our tester described it, "blasted with an unusual flavor."
Another important note: Beef jerky can be expensive. Finding an option that won't break the bank is tougher than it seems. Price-wise, Krave is middle-of-the-road — not super cheap, but still reasonable for a bag of your favorite flavor. As of October 2025, you can score a 2.7-ounce bag of Krave beef jerky for $8.99, though the exact price may vary. So, the next time you're looking for a savory, tender, protein-loaded snack, we recommend Krave.