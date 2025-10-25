The Absolute Best Beef Jerky Brand In Our Taste Test Came From An Unexpected Brand

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Protein is having a serious moment in the spotlight, and the beef jerky aisle has become overwhelming. Where there used to be just a few Slim Jims and bags of Jack Link's near the checkout, there are now quarter-aisle spaces dedicated to jerky. Chowhound tested nine store-bought beef jerky brands to see which one came out on top. We determined the winner was Krave, a lesser-known company whose brightly colored packaging makes it easy to spot on the shelf.

We found that Krave was the Goldilocks of beef jerky — not too sweet, not too salty. When you don't have time to make jerky at home (though it's easily doable with just an air fryer), finding a bagged option that consistently delivers can be tricky. Often, the first bite is perfect, leaving the rest of the bag disappointing. Thankfully, this isn't the case with Krave. Each piece is tender and perfectly seasoned, from the first bite to the last. We tested the Sea Salt Original flavor, but there are several varieties — from zero-sugar options to pork and chicken jerky for when you want to switch it up.