Line Kitchen Drawers In A Cost-Effective Way Using This Household Essential

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Even if you keep your kitchen drawers clutter-free, vigorous use and constant removing and replacing of objects leads to significant wear and tear, not to mention a smattering of crumbs, moisture, and general kitchen debris collecting over time. Drawer liners help in both cases, protecting your cabinetry and simplifying clean-up. You may have seen both the disposable and the reusable kind, but the next time you need to line your kitchen drawer, try repurposing your old kitchen and hand towels for the job. You've likely got some on hand, making this a cost-effective hack you can try out right away.

Any kind of towel can be used to line drawers, but if you have different types, use them according to what the drawer contains. In general, towels made of thinner material are easier to cut, fold, and repurpose into liners, making them suitable for smaller drawers. However, if you've got a fluffy bath towel that's past its prime, consider using it to line that big drawer full of pots and pans. The towel helps hold the utensils and reduces the clattering they make whenever the drawer is used. Fluffy towels also make great liners for drawers used to store delicate china or crystalware, holding the pieces in place and reducing the chances of them colliding with each other or the sides of the drawer. Extending the liner up to the sides of the drawer makes it extra-safe for breakable objects. Furthermore, these towels do a great job protecting the insides of the drawer from getting scuffs and scratches, and with a quick wash when they're dirty, they're ready to use again.