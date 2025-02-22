Does Canned Wine Taste Different From Boxed Wine?
The appeal of the pop of a cork cannot be denied or overstated. The glass bottle with cork has been the iconic mode of holding and serving wine for centuries. However, formerly maligned alternative wine packaging options, like boxed and canned wines, are gaining popularity. These alternatives certainly have benefits, and depending on the occasion, your choice of wine packaging can make a big difference in how you enjoy your wine. In contrast to the traditional glass wine bottle, canned wine is easily transportable, and boxed wine stays fresh for weeks once opened. But most enticing is that the non-traditional options are excellent for those seeking quality wine without the hefty price tag. Each packaging type also has disadvantages, so it's worth taking a closer look at the pros and cons of each wine-serving vessel before deciding which one works best for your needs. So, let's consider the differences between boxed and canned wine by comparing them to the old standby glass bottles.
Boxed wine stays fresh longest once opened
Boxed wines are a smart choice for the budget-conscious wine enthusiast. Although there is an expiration date of about six weeks once opened, the sealed bag inside the box helps maintain the wine's freshness, and the sealed spout keeps the wine drinkable for weeks. However, there may be a slight taste difference compared to the exact wine in a can or bottle, primarily due to the oxidation in the bag inside the box, which has more air space than a bottle or can. Producers sometimes add sulfur dioxide to combat that and preserve freshness, and that addition can mute aromas and flavors.
As for a boxed wine's benefits, when you want a glass, it's just the push or pull of a lever, and no uncorking or resealing is required. And, theoretically, a winery will put the exact wine in a box, bottle, or can. It's perfect for a one-person household because there's no concern about a half-bottle going bad in a few days. The economy and practicality make boxed wine a savvy choice for gatherings or everyday drinking when you don't want to break the bank on a bottle.
Bottled wine adds an air of elegance
In contrast, bottled wine is the most common format for wine lovers, especially fine wines that improve with age. The aging process in wine refers to the gradual development of its flavors and textures over time, and bottles have an advantage in aging because corks allow for a tiny amount of air exposure, which can help to develop the wine's flavors and smooth out its texture. Once bottled wines are opened, they can breathe, release their aromas, and give a true sense of their character, but even when resealed, their best qualities fade quickly. Bottles also lend a sense of elegance — whether it's the ritual of uncorking or the beautiful design of the label, bottled wine carries an air of sophistication that is hard to match.
Bottled wines come in a wide range of prices, from affordable everyday options to ultra-premium bottles, and they are the go-to for formal dinners, celebrations, and wine-tasting events. A whole experience comes with opening and pouring a bottle of vino; you miss that with a bottle or can. For many, a bottle will always be the only way to enjoy wine.
Canned wine is easy to transport
Canned wine has the advantage of being exceedingly practical and efficient as a single-serve option. It's also uber-transportable, as easy as taking a water bottle. So you can take it places you wouldn't want to take a glass bottle, or you couldn't take a boxed wine. The wine's fresh, bright profile is retained because the seal is tight, and the wine is consumed once opened. The wine's taste may differ because of how it hits your mouth — more in the front when you drink it from a can and throughout your mouth when you drink it from a glass.
There's a debate about whether cans can affect a wine's aroma. There's still a potential for a rotten egg smell from your canned wine (more so in white canned wine than red). However, modern cans' linings can minimize that scent. The convenience of single-serve cans makes them a no-brainer for picnics, beach days, or any outdoor activity where you want to bring wine, but traditional bottles don't make sense.
When considering the wine format to purchase, remember that it depends on the occasion and what you want in your drinking experience. No matter which option you choose, each format brings something unique to the table, making wine more accessible than ever before.