Does Canned Wine Taste Different From Boxed Wine?

Boxed wines are a smart choice for the budget-conscious wine enthusiast. Although there is an expiration date of about six weeks once opened, the sealed bag inside the box helps maintain the wine's freshness, and the sealed spout keeps the wine drinkable for weeks. However, there may be a slight taste difference compared to the exact wine in a can or bottle, primarily due to the oxidation in the bag inside the box, which has more air space than a bottle or can. Producers sometimes add sulfur dioxide to combat that and preserve freshness, and that addition can mute aromas and flavors.

As for a boxed wine's benefits, when you want a glass, it's just the push or pull of a lever, and no uncorking or resealing is required. And, theoretically, a winery will put the exact wine in a box, bottle, or can. It's perfect for a one-person household because there's no concern about a half-bottle going bad in a few days. The economy and practicality make boxed wine a savvy choice for gatherings or everyday drinking when you don't want to break the bank on a bottle.