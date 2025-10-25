How To Make The Perfect Whiskey Hot Chocolate To Keep You Warm And Cozy

Hot chocolate and whiskey may occupy two different categories, but when you combine them, you get a boozy treat that satisfies your sweet tooth and keeps you warm and cozy on a cold night. The combo isn't all that surprising when you consider how many liquors and liqueurs go with hot chocolate. But what's the best way to make this comforting boozy beverage?

Sasha Zabar, founder of Glace NY, shared some exclusive insight with Chowhound on how to make the perfect whiskey hot chocolate for when the cold of winter sets in. As the owner of a New York City sweet shop selling sundaes, frozen hot chocolate, and macaron ice cream sandwiches, Zabar knows a thing or two about creating things that really satisfy.

When you want to booze up your hot cocoa with a shot of whiskey, make sure you add the liquor off the heat. "Alcohol evaporates fast," says Zabar. "If you pour it in while the cocoa's still on the stove, you lose the character of the spirit." He recommends focusing on making the hot chocolate first. Once it's ready, take it off the heat and mix in the whiskey, or pour the hot chocolate into a cup that already has the spirit.

As for proportions, you don't want to overdo the alcohol. "The drink should still taste like dessert, not a cocktail," Zabar points out. "A good baseline is 6 ounces of hot chocolate to 1 ounce of whiskey," he says. You can go as high as 1 ½ ounces of booze, but after that, he warns that you'll lose the taste of the chocolate.