The Boozy, Berry-Kissed Upgrade For Your Next Cup Of Hot Chocolate
Hot chocolate recipes have grown steadily more complex than the store-bought cocoa mixes we turned to in the past. They've even managed to surpass the classic homemade combination of chocolate, milk, sugar, and whipped cream. From familiar upgrades like Nutella, peanut butter, and espresso to more nuanced updates like miso, bone broth, and tahini (which makes it decadently creamy), hot chocolate has become a beautiful blank beverage canvas on which enterprising home cooks can paint.
When transforming traditional hot cocoa into an upscale adult beverage, you might reasonably turn to Kahlua, Baileys, amaretto, or even peppermint schnapps first, but there's a boozy addition you might not have considered yet: red wine. Chocolate and red wine are famous friends. The creamy, bittersweet taste of chocolate brings out the fruity, earthy notes found in red wine to satisfying effect. So, why not bring them even closer together?
While adding a dash of schnapps or cognac to your mug of hot chocolate will give you an alcohol-forward kick, whisking in wine is another story. By first simmering your favorite red wine with chopped chocolate (ideally something high-quality and bittersweet) then frothing in milk and sugar to taste, you'll create a much more subtle, well-rounded boozy beverage. Of course, if you love the taste and want your mug full to pack a bigger punch, an extra float of wine before serving wouldn't be amiss.
A few tips for the best red wine-kissed cocoa
When upgrading hot chocolate with red wine, the first question on everyone's mind is apparent: Which wine should you use? Red wine helps to highlight chocolate's rich flavor, while adding a fruitiness and acidity of its own. With that in mind, you want to select a wine with tasting notes that include "red berry" or "dark fruit" in particular, although "earthy" and "mineral" notes will also work well. Cabernets, syrahs, merlots, and pinot noirs would all be excellent options. We should note, this is not the time to bust out your long-aging Bordeaux (save that for another celebration), but don't choose from the bottom shelf either. If you're going to splurge for an extra-decadent drink, upgrade your chocolate. Anything from 60% to 75% dark chocolate will pair well with the dark, fruity notes of the wine.
In terms of technique, a good rule of thumb is a quarter cup of wine with half a cup of chopped chocolate, simmered until combined. Once the chocolate melts into a glossy, almost saucy consistency, only then should you whisk in your milk of choice (or use your milk frother). While white sugar is fine, consider adding some depth of flavor from the molasses in brown sugar, or add an extra fruity dimension with date syrup. Finally, depending on your palate or your guests' preferences, you might want to add a sprinkle of salt or a dash of cinnamon. This zippy, boozy drink is perfect for a late-night treat that's not too sweet.