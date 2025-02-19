The Boozy, Berry-Kissed Upgrade For Your Next Cup Of Hot Chocolate

Hot chocolate recipes have grown steadily more complex than the store-bought cocoa mixes we turned to in the past. They've even managed to surpass the classic homemade combination of chocolate, milk, sugar, and whipped cream. From familiar upgrades like Nutella, peanut butter, and espresso to more nuanced updates like miso, bone broth, and tahini (which makes it decadently creamy), hot chocolate has become a beautiful blank beverage canvas on which enterprising home cooks can paint.

When transforming traditional hot cocoa into an upscale adult beverage, you might reasonably turn to Kahlua, Baileys, amaretto, or even peppermint schnapps first, but there's a boozy addition you might not have considered yet: red wine. Chocolate and red wine are famous friends. The creamy, bittersweet taste of chocolate brings out the fruity, earthy notes found in red wine to satisfying effect. So, why not bring them even closer together?

While adding a dash of schnapps or cognac to your mug of hot chocolate will give you an alcohol-forward kick, whisking in wine is another story. By first simmering your favorite red wine with chopped chocolate (ideally something high-quality and bittersweet) then frothing in milk and sugar to taste, you'll create a much more subtle, well-rounded boozy beverage. Of course, if you love the taste and want your mug full to pack a bigger punch, an extra float of wine before serving wouldn't be amiss.