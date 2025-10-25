Why Ben & Jerry's Stopped Making Fossil Fuel Ice Cream

Every Ben & Jerry's fan has their favorite flavor — that one go-to pint that they reach for whenever they visit the freezer aisle of their local grocery store. The joy of picking up, say, a container of Chunky Monkey or the unbeatably nutty Peanut Butter World, can make up for a long day of disappointments. Every Ben & Jerry's fan also knows the sorrow of finding, after several fruitless grocery visits, that their favorite pint has been buried in the brand's famous Flavor Graveyard. One flavor, long since passed, that many fans still mourn is Fossil Fuel.

Fossil Fuel, a sweet cream-based ice cream swirled with fudge dinosaurs and chocolate cookies, was first introduced in 2005. That same year, the brand used the newly released flavor to make a nearly 1,000-pound baked Alaska dessert, which was presented and consumed at the United States Capitol as a protest against oil drilling in Alaska. The quirky, chocolatey flavor doesn't appear to have been created for the protest, though its inception does align with the brand's anti-fossil-fuel push at the time.

Fossil Fuel didn't just help the brand raise awareness for environmental causes, it was also quite beloved by fans of the frozen dessert brand. However, this didn't stop it from being discontinued in 2010, and with seemingly no explanation. However, in a 2016 statement, Ben & Jerry's said that the company symbolically buried the flavor as a way of signaling its hope that the world would put an end to its reliance on fossil fuels like coal and oil.