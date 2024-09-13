Ben And Jerry's Is Releasing Coconut-Flavored Ice Cream Inspired By Kamala Harris

No, this flavor did not just fall out of a coconut tree, though it might taste like it. According to a press release, quirky, cow-massaging ice cream company Ben & Jerry's, long known for its topical flavors du jour, has officially dipped its tasty treats into the 2024 presidential election with a new flavor, Kamala's Coconut Jubilee. The limited-release dessert, a reference to one of the Vice President's speeches, has a coconut-flavored base with streaks of caramel and red and blue star sprinkles dotted throughout. Ben & Jerry's is releasing the flavor as a part of its ongoing campaign to encourage voting in order to elect Kamala Harris and other Democratic candidates down the ballot.

Ben & Jerry's co-founders Jerry Greenfield and Ben Cohen are teaming up with MoveOn Political Action. The organization and ice cream entrepreneurs will be showcasing the flavor in a "Scoop the Vote" tour beginning in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on September 16, 2024, just as early voting is starting in the state. The ice cream truck tour will visit over 20 cities in different battleground states across the nation, including Detroit, Phoenix, Milwaukee, and Cleveland. The tour is meant to drum up support for Harris and other Democratic nominees, while also motivating potential voters to make an action plan for voting by or before Tuesday, November 5, 2024, which is this year's fated election day. The tour will not only feature politically inspired ice cream, but also several activists and elected figures seeking to rally energy and enthusiasm for the upcoming election.

