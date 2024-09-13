Ben And Jerry's Is Releasing Coconut-Flavored Ice Cream Inspired By Kamala Harris
No, this flavor did not just fall out of a coconut tree, though it might taste like it. According to a press release, quirky, cow-massaging ice cream company Ben & Jerry's, long known for its topical flavors du jour, has officially dipped its tasty treats into the 2024 presidential election with a new flavor, Kamala's Coconut Jubilee. The limited-release dessert, a reference to one of the Vice President's speeches, has a coconut-flavored base with streaks of caramel and red and blue star sprinkles dotted throughout. Ben & Jerry's is releasing the flavor as a part of its ongoing campaign to encourage voting in order to elect Kamala Harris and other Democratic candidates down the ballot.
Ben & Jerry's co-founders Jerry Greenfield and Ben Cohen are teaming up with MoveOn Political Action. The organization and ice cream entrepreneurs will be showcasing the flavor in a "Scoop the Vote" tour beginning in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on September 16, 2024, just as early voting is starting in the state. The ice cream truck tour will visit over 20 cities in different battleground states across the nation, including Detroit, Phoenix, Milwaukee, and Cleveland. The tour is meant to drum up support for Harris and other Democratic nominees, while also motivating potential voters to make an action plan for voting by or before Tuesday, November 5, 2024, which is this year's fated election day. The tour will not only feature politically inspired ice cream, but also several activists and elected figures seeking to rally energy and enthusiasm for the upcoming election.
A scoop and a ballot
Of course, this is far from the first politically inspired entry in the epic Ben & Jerry's flavor library, which also includes a number of discontinued flavors that seriously deserve a second chance. In 2021, the company released "Change is Brewing" in support of Democratic representative Cori Bush and her campaign for public safety, while 2018 saw the creation of a flavor in honor of the Women's March on Washington. However, the new Kamala Harris-inspired flavor won't be distributed by the Ben & Jerry's brand. Instead, it's being produced under the private "Ben's Best" label. Kamala's Coconut Jubilee is debuting alongside several other flavors for the tour, including Unburdened by What has Vanilla Bean, Fight For Our Rights Sorbet, Inauguration Celebration Birthday Cake, and MoveOn Mobilizer Milk Chocolate.
The ice creams will be available to try at each of the MoveOn ice cream truck tour stops, and pints of the limited-edition flavor will also be given away in a raffle. For those who can't make it to one of the tour stops, there's also an online raffle. The coconut flavor is inspired by the Vice President's now iconic viral "coconut tree" meme, which came from an anecdote told by the now-presidential nominee last year. The quote, which has been cut into countless edits, was meant to encourage a more contextualized view of history. So, with that context, politically minded ice cream fans may be interested in seeking out a pint.