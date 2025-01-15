What's The Best Substitute For Milk In French Toast?

When it comes time to make French toast, the last thing you want to find out is that you're missing a key ingredient like milk. But all is not lost. If you approach the situation with a bit of ingenuity, you'll not only have the breakfast you desire, but you'll even upgrade your French toast in some cases.

The simplest solution is to make the toast without the milk. Just blend your go-to sweet spices and flavorings, like cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla, in a bowl with a couple of eggs and some sweetener. A little brown sugar ups the flavor quotient here, too. However, if you feel like the eggs will be too thick, add a dash of water to them. The water will thin the eggs out as the milk would and help to fluff up the batter before you cook it.

Once you blend the mixture, dip the toast in it as you normally would. Because this mixture still has eggs in it, your milk-less French toast will still take on that sweet and crispy crust that you associate with French toast.