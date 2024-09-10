How Jacques Pépin Uses Melted Ice Cream To Make 5-Star French Toast

Who'da imagined ice cream could become a legit part of a French toast breakfast? But, when celebrity chef Jacques Pépin makes this morning staple, a plate full of melted French vanilla ice cream becomes a crucial ingredient. Pépin resorted to using melted ice cream to make his French toast to save time when he was the breakfast cook at the Hôtel Plaza Athénée in Paris.

Here's why this is such a time-saving trick. French vanilla ice cream, the kind he used, contains most of the ingredients that a basic French toast recipe calls for: milk or heavy cream, egg yolks, and vanilla flavor. All he needed to do was immerse his bread in the melted vanilla soup and plop ice-cream-coated bread into a pan that he'd already prepped with melted butter.

By using the ice cream in this way, Pépin wasn't required to prepare each item separately. Every ingredient that French toast requires is already mixed up and in the proper proportions in French vanilla ice cream. Not having to crack the eggs and mix them with milk and other ingredients saves time. When time is of the essence, as it would be for a morning chef in a busy restaurant, it's important to take all the shortcuts one can get.

