The Pricey NYC Steakhouse Chain That Doesn't Live Up To Its Legacy, According To Reviews

We tend to associate premium pricing with exceptional quality, superb taste, and five-star service, but that's unfortunately not always the case. It can feel like a sad attempt at a cash grab at times, especially if the experience is underwhelming, even though the price point should reflect otherwise. One name that comes up in this conversation is Peter Luger, a pricey New York City steakhouse chain that doesn't live up to its legacy — according to more recent reviews, at least.

Considered one of the most popular steakhouse chains that seriously overcharges, things aren't looking good for what used to be a prestigious NYC fixture, especially after it lost the Michelin stars that had been gleaming next to its name for years. A popular review is one by Pete Wells in the New York Times, where the chain was put under the hot seat in the most brutal way, highlighting how the steak is far from NYC's best — a huge blow to a big name like Peter Luger.

It's not just this one review, though. Even online message boards, social media posts, and food blogs are littered with people expressing their disappointment with the chain. Other folks weren't too pleased with the inconsistent quality of the dishes, while some targeted its below-average service (and that's putting it nicely). These might be forgivable for a casual counter service, but not at a restaurant where you're expected to spend $100 or more.