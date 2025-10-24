Rolling Pins Get A Second Life In A Thrift Store DIY That Everyone's Copying

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Rustic-chic kitchen decor has always been popular because of how well it blends aesthetics and practicality, giving your cooking space a cozy, homey feel. While there are differences between rustic and country-style kitchens, both benefit from interesting vintage thrift store finds. Best of all, this is great for anyone who wants to save money on a kitchen remodel, since many of a kitchen's decorative elements (and even a few functional ones) can be made by upcycling items that you either already have or can pick up for next to nothing from thrift stores and garage sales. The next time you spot a chunky wooden rolling pin when thrifting, pick it up. With just some simple craft supplies, you can turn this humble tool into a cute kitchen ornament.

The simplest way to embellish a rolling pin is to paint the handles and then cover the broad center with a more intricate pattern. Start with acrylic paint and a patterned piece of paper or thin fabric — gift wrapping paper, a pretty napkin, or pages from newspapers or old recipe books also work. Essentially, pick a pattern that complements your kitchen decor. Next, cut it so it matches the breadth of the rolling pin and is long enough to wrap around the thick middle part completely.

Paint the handles first, using masking tape to avoid paint splatters on the rolling pin's edges, and then go on to covering the middle with your chosen pattern. Mod Podge works well as an adhesive. Apply it on the rolling pin in sections and attach the paper or fabric, making sure it's aligned with the rolling pin before adding a final coat on top to give your new piece of kitchen decor a protective finish.