Rolling Pins Get A Second Life In A Thrift Store DIY That Everyone's Copying
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Rustic-chic kitchen decor has always been popular because of how well it blends aesthetics and practicality, giving your cooking space a cozy, homey feel. While there are differences between rustic and country-style kitchens, both benefit from interesting vintage thrift store finds. Best of all, this is great for anyone who wants to save money on a kitchen remodel, since many of a kitchen's decorative elements (and even a few functional ones) can be made by upcycling items that you either already have or can pick up for next to nothing from thrift stores and garage sales. The next time you spot a chunky wooden rolling pin when thrifting, pick it up. With just some simple craft supplies, you can turn this humble tool into a cute kitchen ornament.
The simplest way to embellish a rolling pin is to paint the handles and then cover the broad center with a more intricate pattern. Start with acrylic paint and a patterned piece of paper or thin fabric — gift wrapping paper, a pretty napkin, or pages from newspapers or old recipe books also work. Essentially, pick a pattern that complements your kitchen decor. Next, cut it so it matches the breadth of the rolling pin and is long enough to wrap around the thick middle part completely.
Paint the handles first, using masking tape to avoid paint splatters on the rolling pin's edges, and then go on to covering the middle with your chosen pattern. Mod Podge works well as an adhesive. Apply it on the rolling pin in sections and attach the paper or fabric, making sure it's aligned with the rolling pin before adding a final coat on top to give your new piece of kitchen decor a protective finish.
More DIY rolling pin craft ideas and uses
Treat your thrifted rolling pins as a blank canvas and you'll find virtually limitless options to decorate them. Paint them with bright oil or enamel paints to add a splash of color to the kitchen. Or, give them a darker hue using a solution like Furniture Clinic wood stain. This base of color makes a good starting point for then adding further embellishments.
Going the rustic or vintage route complements a wooden rolling pin rather well. In addition to patterned pieces of paper and fabric, consider using paper cutouts, stickers, and decals. Of course, those with an artistic bent can also paint designs or use stencils to decorate the surface. To complete the rustic, vintage look, lightly sand the rolling pin in patches after its Mod Podge coating has dried to add texture. You can also give it a coating of Pentart crackle varnish, followed by a few dabs of dark stain for an aged, cracked appearance.
While you can simply display your upcycled, decorative rolling pin on a kitchen shelf or table, there are also lots of ways to use them in more practical ways. Affix hooks to the wall or kitchen island side to support both the handles of a rolling pin, and you've got a handy kitchen towel holder. Suspended rolling pins also make great decorative signs around the house; you can simply write, stencil, or stick words on them before applying the final protective coating. And if, while thrifting, you come across a straight rolling pin, which can be quite useful, consider keeping it for kitchen use and save the regular rolling pins with handles for upcycling craft projects.