Swap Breadcrumbs For This Cheesy Snack In Crab Cakes And Taste The Difference

Whether you live on the coastline or you're a bit more inland, there's nothing quite like a freshly fried, perfectly seasoned crab cake. Recipes for crab cakes are super-forgiving, and as long as you have high-quality crab, you can generally make them work with the ingredients you have on hand. This means that it's okay to get a little bit creative — especially when it comes to using super-flavorful breadcrumb substitutes to take the taste of your crab cakes to the next level.

Our current breadcrumb substitute obsession: Cheez-Its. The lunchbox staple is perfect for crushing up and mixing into your favorite crab cake recipe. Cheez-Its are salty and savory and add just the right amount of cheesy flavor to elevate crab cakes without overpowering the delicately sweet flavor of your favorite type of crab. While you can't go wrong with the classic Cheez-It variety, you can also try one of the many flavor options in your grocery store (we're big fans of the Extra Cheesy and White Cheddar varieties). Simply pop your go-to Cheez-It variety into a plastic baggie, smash it up with a rolling pin, add it to your crab mixture instead of breadcrumbs, and you're good to go.