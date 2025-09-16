You Can Still Dine At The Oldest Pizza Chain In The US
In 1954, a new restaurant opened in Sacramento, California. It offered a space for people to unwind with live music while enjoying a cold beer. The menu featured simple but filling food, which included thin-crust pizza, Mojo potatoes, and fried chicken. This little pizza parlor was named Shakey's Pizza.
Shaky's was the vision of founders Sherwood "Shakey" Johnson and Ed Plummer. The name of the restaurant stems from Johnson's nickname, earned during World War II after he caught malaria, which left his hands shaking. The two restaurateurs wanted to bring something new to dining that combined sit-down meals with live music — two settings that were normally kept separate in public spaces during that era. Throughout the chain's 70-year history, Shakey's has experienced plenty of ups and downs. The pizza parlor quickly became popular, and within 13 years, the chain had more than 270 locations. In the late 1960s, Johnson and Plummer sold the restaurant to the Colorado Mining and Elevator Company. Over time, many locations closed.
Shakey's is still operating with most of its 43 remaining locations in Southern California, with over 50% in Los Angeles. The chain has also expanded internationally with stores located in the Philippines, Japan, and Mexico. While Shakey's has nowhere near the number of locations as America's largest pizza chain, it's still considered an LA staple.
LA's Latino market keeps Shakey's alive
While Shakey's might not be the favorite pizza spot for several celebrities, it continues to have a strong presence in Los Angeles thanks to the city's Latino communities. After all, the president of Shakey's Franchised Dealers Association told the LA Times that stores in Latino areas consistently outperformed other locations. Many stores were built for large groups, often over 8,000 square feet, with round tables that were designed for communal dining. The combination of hearty food and a lively atmosphere made Shakey's a natural gathering spot for friends and family.
The chain would also became known as family-oriented, which resonated with the locals. Each location featured game rooms and sponsored youth sports teams, creating a welcoming environment for kids and families. This involvement helped cement its following in the community.
Southland Shakey's owners would also use the majority of their advertising budget to make Spanish-language ads that further connected the pizza chain with the local market. While other popular pizza chains have filed for bankruptcy, Shakey's focus on the community is why it continues to operate today.