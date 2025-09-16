You Can Still Dine At The Oldest Pizza Chain In The US

In 1954, a new restaurant opened in Sacramento, California. It offered a space for people to unwind with live music while enjoying a cold beer. The menu featured simple but filling food, which included thin-crust pizza, Mojo potatoes, and fried chicken. This little pizza parlor was named Shakey's Pizza.

Shaky's was the vision of founders Sherwood "Shakey" Johnson and Ed Plummer. The name of the restaurant stems from Johnson's nickname, earned during World War II after he caught malaria, which left his hands shaking. The two restaurateurs wanted to bring something new to dining that combined sit-down meals with live music — two settings that were normally kept separate in public spaces during that era. Throughout the chain's 70-year history, Shakey's has experienced plenty of ups and downs. The pizza parlor quickly became popular, and within 13 years, the chain had more than 270 locations. In the late 1960s, Johnson and Plummer sold the restaurant to the Colorado Mining and Elevator Company. Over time, many locations closed.

Shakey's is still operating with most of its 43 remaining locations in Southern California, with over 50% in Los Angeles. The chain has also expanded internationally with stores located in the Philippines, Japan, and Mexico. While Shakey's has nowhere near the number of locations as America's largest pizza chain, it's still considered an LA staple.