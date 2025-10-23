The Handy Vintage Dish That Deserves A Spot On Your Bar Cart

Like a lot of things, a properly stocked bar cart isn't complete without some obviously compulsory items; a cocktail shaker, a jigger, and alcohol primary among them. But that luxe little corner of the home doesn't really become yours until you've also enhanced it with some signature bits. And a candy dish in lieu of an ordinary glass rimmer is just the kind of detail that makes your guests glance twice.

With no apologies to the internet's ubiquitous drop shippers, a lot of the glass rimmers that pop up on your typical online marketplace are ugly. They're often made of plastic or some composite masquerading as wood, garnishing drinks in strictly utilitarian fashion while also blighting whatever aesthetic you've crafted. But a pretty candy dish will dress up the extra step that a proper margarita or sidecar step requires, whether it's actually a vintage piece from Grandmom's collection, you've thrifted it at the secondhand shop, or even if you've nabbed a new one from that same web superstore.

This switcheroo not only makes superficial sense, but it also lines up with the dual spirit of sweets and sips. Candy and cocktails are two sides of the same coin. They aren't exactly life's must haves, but they sure are nice to add. And each evokes a little levity in lieu of nutritional value, as long as you stop in advance of any tummy aches.