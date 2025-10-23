The Handy Vintage Dish That Deserves A Spot On Your Bar Cart
Like a lot of things, a properly stocked bar cart isn't complete without some obviously compulsory items; a cocktail shaker, a jigger, and alcohol primary among them. But that luxe little corner of the home doesn't really become yours until you've also enhanced it with some signature bits. And a candy dish in lieu of an ordinary glass rimmer is just the kind of detail that makes your guests glance twice.
With no apologies to the internet's ubiquitous drop shippers, a lot of the glass rimmers that pop up on your typical online marketplace are ugly. They're often made of plastic or some composite masquerading as wood, garnishing drinks in strictly utilitarian fashion while also blighting whatever aesthetic you've crafted. But a pretty candy dish will dress up the extra step that a proper margarita or sidecar step requires, whether it's actually a vintage piece from Grandmom's collection, you've thrifted it at the secondhand shop, or even if you've nabbed a new one from that same web superstore.
This switcheroo not only makes superficial sense, but it also lines up with the dual spirit of sweets and sips. Candy and cocktails are two sides of the same coin. They aren't exactly life's must haves, but they sure are nice to add. And each evokes a little levity in lieu of nutritional value, as long as you stop in advance of any tummy aches.
Swapping your glass rimmer with an old-fashioned candy dish at home
"But wait," you might be warbling, already up to your elbows in juice or homemade simple syrup in anticipation of happy hour, "those hideous mass market tools at least come equipped with a duo of dishes: one to moisten the edge of a glass, and one to coat it in salt, sugar, or other seasonings." And you would be so right. A rimmed drink's key ingredient does need something to stick to.
To recreate this drink-making space, simply add another candy dish. One is for your liquid adherent, the other is for the mineral, sweetener, or spice that makes your tipples a little more polished. You can also use a citrus wedge to soak those rims pretty effectively by squeezing said lemon, lime, or orange to render its juice, using it to pinch the vessel's edge and finally swiping it along the perimeter. Not only does this create a nicer tableau, but it leaves you with one less thing to clean after last call.