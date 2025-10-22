This Costco Frozen Mac And Cheese Uses Award-Winning Ingredients

Next to the ample amounts of electronics, toilet paper, and canned sodas you can purchase at competitive prices, Costco also offers customers a wide assortment of frozen foods. While Costco's frozen food section includes some hits and misses, it's worth taking an extra look at Beecher's "World's Best" Mac & Cheese. Although living up to its "World's Best" moniker is a tall order, Beecher's frozen version of this classic comfort food boasts some award-winning ingredients that justify a taste test and a spot in your cart.

Available in 46-ounce containers, this macaroni and cheese is made with penne pasta, a blend of cheddar and jack cheeses, and signature spices like rosemary, onion, and garlic. Beyond its high-quality ingredients, this cheesy dish has a story that also helps set it apart from other brands.

In 2003, Beecher's Handmade Cheese began as a small cheese shop in Seattle and gradually built a loyal following for its well-crafted, specially curated food products. Over the years, Beecher's cheeses have won several awards, and the company has opened locations across the country without sacrificing its reputation for producing delicious products made with locally-sourced, farm-fresh milk. Its macaroni and cheese is no exception. Costco began carrying the product in select stores years ago, and since then, Beecher's "World's Best" Mac & Cheese has appeared intermittently at locations nationwide. For many loyal shoppers, its premium ingredients have made this frozen dish a dependable mealtime favorite.