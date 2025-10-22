This Costco Frozen Mac And Cheese Uses Award-Winning Ingredients
Next to the ample amounts of electronics, toilet paper, and canned sodas you can purchase at competitive prices, Costco also offers customers a wide assortment of frozen foods. While Costco's frozen food section includes some hits and misses, it's worth taking an extra look at Beecher's "World's Best" Mac & Cheese. Although living up to its "World's Best" moniker is a tall order, Beecher's frozen version of this classic comfort food boasts some award-winning ingredients that justify a taste test and a spot in your cart.
Available in 46-ounce containers, this macaroni and cheese is made with penne pasta, a blend of cheddar and jack cheeses, and signature spices like rosemary, onion, and garlic. Beyond its high-quality ingredients, this cheesy dish has a story that also helps set it apart from other brands.
In 2003, Beecher's Handmade Cheese began as a small cheese shop in Seattle and gradually built a loyal following for its well-crafted, specially curated food products. Over the years, Beecher's cheeses have won several awards, and the company has opened locations across the country without sacrificing its reputation for producing delicious products made with locally-sourced, farm-fresh milk. Its macaroni and cheese is no exception. Costco began carrying the product in select stores years ago, and since then, Beecher's "World's Best" Mac & Cheese has appeared intermittently at locations nationwide. For many loyal shoppers, its premium ingredients have made this frozen dish a dependable mealtime favorite.
What customers are saying about Beecher's World's Best Mac & Cheese
While this frozen macaroni and cheese has received both positive and negative reviews over the years, many foodies find Beecher's "World's Best" Mac & Cheese to be a worthwhile buy. In a Reddit post from 2024, one person claimed the ratio of noodles to sauce was just right. Another Redditor praised this variety of mac and cheese for living up to the "world's best" title. In a Reddit post from 2021, Costco customers even went so far as to express frustration that they could no longer find this product at their local warehouse. As you take your time deciding if Beecher's "World's Best" Mac & Cheese lives up to its name, keep in mind, you can always utilize a few boxed mac and cheese hacks to give this dish an even better flavor.
Beyond stirring in a raw egg prior to baking, feel free to incorporate more seasonings along with a variety of extras like ground beef, sautéed veggies, and even more shredded cheese. One Costco member shared on Reddit that they especially enjoy Beecher's "World's Best" Mac & Cheese" with a solid helping of tangy kimchi mixed right in.
You can also make this frozen entree even more satisfying by following up mealtime with Costco's Kirkland Signature Gourmet Chocolate Chunk Cookies from the Costco bakery department. Not only are these chocolate-loaded confections sold in packs of 12, but Chowhound staff claims they're the hands-down best cookies at Costco.