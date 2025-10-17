The Hands-Down Best Cookie On Costco's Shelves

Like its iconic food court, Costco's bakery also has a flurry of offerings that we like to taste test from time to time to find which items should become shopping cart staples. A good, nay, great cookie is something we're always on the lookout for, and while the wholeslae club offers several decent options, there's one that stands well and truly above the rest. Partly because it's a classic, but mostly because it checks all the boxes of the best cookie, Costco's chocolate chunk cookie topped our Costco cookie ranking.

Officially called the Kirkland Signature Gourmet Chocolate Chunk Cookie, this sweet treat is soft, chewy, and packed with those delicious boulders of chocolate that offer a nice sweet bite to contrast the tender cookie dough. Gently warmed in the microwave or enjoyed at room temperature, this baked good retains a decadent texture that makes it an instant (and satisfying) hit. You can keep Costco cookies fresher for longer by freezing them, and these chocolate chunk treats are great even when eaten cold!

Interestingly, the biggest disappointment in our cookie rankings was also a chocolate cookie: Costco's mini chocolate chip cookies. The smaller size did the little treat no favors, instead compromising the chewy texture and the proportionally smaller chips didn't feel as decadent as the winner's hefty chocolate chunks. It goes to show just how different a cookie can turn out despite being very similar in ingredients. This brings us to another interesting cookie contender — the Costco food court's double chocolate chunk cookie that's served warm. While there's an undisputed winner when it comes to the best cookie to be found on Costco shelves, the food court version is another option that cookie fans may want to consider.