This '70s Breakfast Chain Treated Kids To A Weekly Free Meal Day

Taking the whole family out to eat is pretty pricey these days, but the steep costs may be surprising for anyone who raised children generations ago. Roll back the clock several decades, and, along with significantly lower menu prices, there were some well-known spots where children could actually get their meals complimentary. While some restaurants today still offer free kids' meals, one of the big players of those child-centric eateries of yesteryear is no longer associated with food service at all — Walgreens.

Naturally, most people these days know the name as a U.S. pharmacy chain. But, believe it or not, Walgreens was part of the American restaurant industry in the 1970s and 1980s, catering to families with children. This wasn't just a small venture, either. Walgreens ran nearly 100 full-scale, sit-down restaurants called Wag's that were open 24/7 and located around the country. Compared to Howard Johnson, Denny's and Shoney's by former customers, Wag's served breakfast and standard American fare at all hours the day. And one of the best parts of all for parents? Kids could eat for free once a week!

Sadly, Walgreens sold Wag's to Marriott in 1988, which subsequently closed or sold the restaurants to other brands within just a few short years (including about 30 in Chicago that were converted to Shoney's and another 25 in Florida that became Allie's). Ultimately, all Wag's locations appear to have vanished by the end of 1991. It's unclear if its successors continued free meal service for kids.