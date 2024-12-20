The 12 Cocktail Trends Of 2024 That Are Worth Keeping In 2025

The new year is a great time for reinvention. Shedding old styles, habits, and trends is a great way to begin 2025 with a clean slate. But there are some things we aren't ready to say goodbye to, especially regarding food and drinks. Admittedly, some trends may have reached their peak. For example, putting truffle oil on everything is a food trend Gordon Ramsay hates, which we may see becoming less prevalent. But 2024 also gave us some incredible chef-favorite meals that are too good not to enjoy in 2025.

2024 also saw a lot of wonderful developments in the cocktail world. Bartenders put inventive twists on old favorites, perfected techniques, and introduced new ingredients that we can't get enough of. If you haven't had a chance to try some of these popular drinks yet, don't worry they won't be going anywhere in the new year. You can still order these amazing cocktail trends and try out the new variations that mixologists are sure to create in 2025. Just remember to stay clear of common ordering mistakes that will confuse your bartender when buying these drinks. These cocktail trends are worth keeping around in 2025.