The 2-Ingredient Chicken Wrap Hack You'll Want To Try On Your Next Trip To Costco's Food Court
When done right, a trip to Costco has the potential to crush your cravings and bring your bulk-buy dreams into fruition, but the food court might just be the beating heart of the whole experience. True fans of Costco's food court know the deal, there is something special about sitting down to dine in between the magic (and mayhem) of getting all your shopping done. Costco's food court items are a world of their own, however, if you're the experimental type, you might want to know the best hacks to enjoy Costco's food court even more. With only 2 easy-to-find ingredients, you can make a chicken wrap in no time. Costco's tortilla wraps and rotisserie chicken Caesar salad is all you need for a simple DIY snack.
This creation, made from extra large flour tortillas and the chicken rotisserie salad, will hit the spot. The instant chicken Caesar salad-style wrap is pretty fuss-free and easy to construct in the food court. The extra large flour tortilla also provides a large base, which makes wrapping it all up a breeze. You could also opt to take the ingredients home if you have the patience to wait. To prepare the wrap on the spot, grab a table (don't worry, Costco members can sit down and dine in the food court) and arrange the salad ingredients to your liking. All that's left to do is fold your burrito like a pro and enjoy your quick and simple chicken wrap.
How to zhush up your Costco chicken Caesar salad wrap
While simplicity is sometimes key, there are a few ways to upgrade this chicken salad wrap if you want extra flavor. The ingredients in Costco's rotisserie chicken Caesar salad are chicken breast, romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, Caesar salad dressing, and croutons. You could also pick up one of the hidden gems from Costco's premade menu like the grain and celery salad with apple cider vinaigrette for a hearty and filling boost to your wrap. The ingredients in the grain and celery salad include chickpeas, bulgur wheat, celery, quinoa, kale, carrot, and red cabbage. For a creamier addition, you could add in some of Costco's signature Chunky Guacamole.
If you're someone who prefers their chicken wraps with a sizeable amount of chicken, you could always recreate the wrap from a chicken rotisserie and add a separate salad. With this method you'd only need to do the extra step of shredding the chicken to ensure that it is to your liking. Opting for one or two chicken breasts will get you more than enough to fill your wrap. Shredding the chicken while it is warm makes it easier to work with too, but in the case that you do need to take the chicken home, the rotisserie chicken can be warmed up later. You'll likely have more than enough spare for leftovers so you can recreate what will likely become your new favorite Costco creation.