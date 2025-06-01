The 2-Ingredient Chicken Wrap Hack You'll Want To Try On Your Next Trip To Costco's Food Court

When done right, a trip to Costco has the potential to crush your cravings and bring your bulk-buy dreams into fruition, but the food court might just be the beating heart of the whole experience. True fans of Costco's food court know the deal, there is something special about sitting down to dine in between the magic (and mayhem) of getting all your shopping done. Costco's food court items are a world of their own, however, if you're the experimental type, you might want to know the best hacks to enjoy Costco's food court even more. With only 2 easy-to-find ingredients, you can make a chicken wrap in no time. Costco's tortilla wraps and rotisserie chicken Caesar salad is all you need for a simple DIY snack.

This creation, made from extra large flour tortillas and the chicken rotisserie salad, will hit the spot. The instant chicken Caesar salad-style wrap is pretty fuss-free and easy to construct in the food court. The extra large flour tortilla also provides a large base, which makes wrapping it all up a breeze. You could also opt to take the ingredients home if you have the patience to wait. To prepare the wrap on the spot, grab a table (don't worry, Costco members can sit down and dine in the food court) and arrange the salad ingredients to your liking. All that's left to do is fold your burrito like a pro and enjoy your quick and simple chicken wrap.