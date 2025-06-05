This Costco Food Court Ordering Hack Sounds Counterproductive, But It Works

It's just before noon and the line is starting to grow in Costco's food court. The smell of freshly baked pizza is wafting out of the kitchen, and you see shoppers walking away from the counter with the iconic $1.50 hot dog combo in hand. You feel like you should avoid the forming crowd, but the craving for an ice-cold fountain soda and the pull of the chicken bake aroma is too strong. While you spend more time than you'd like in line, this is actually one of the best times to order at Costco's food court.

You might already be knowledgeable about Costco food court tips and tricks, including the ordering hack for better pizza, but it may not have crossed your mind that it's ideal to hit up the food court when it's busiest. During slower hours, food is kept hot under heat lamps to keep it warm. But, when most people head to the food court, Costco employees are prepared to keep churning out the menu items to ensure nothing runs out. This means you're getting the freshest slice of pizza, the hottest hot dog, and the softest cookie — straight from the oven. While food sitting under a heat lamp is not exactly a bad thing, some items may lose their preferred texture or flavor. Aside from weekday mealtimes, weekends are consistently busy for most of the day in the food courts.